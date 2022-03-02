Senate to hold Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings March 21-24

WASHINGTON — The Senate plans to hold confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, from March 21 to 24, Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced Wednesday.

In a letter to colleagues, Durbin laid out the schedule.

He said Monday, March 21, would feature statements from committee members, people introducing Jackson, and remarks from the nominee herself.

The senators' questioning of Jackson will take place on March 22 and March 23 — typically the most contentious part.

And it'll wrap up on March 24 with testimony from the American Bar Association and other witnesses.

"As I have said from the time that Justice Breyer announced his retirement, the Committee will undertake a fair and timely process to consider Judge Jackson’s nomination," Durbin wrote. "I look forward to Judge Jackson’s appearance before the Committee and to respectful and dignified hearings."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the timeline is acceptable to him if it offers "enough time for every Republican that wants to have a face-to-face meeting with the candidate."

"I haven't had Republicans tell me how many want to meet with her but I know all of the members of the committee do," he said. "We're going to take our job responsibility. We're going to have a fair hearing, an open hearing, thoroughly vet."

"This vacancy doesn't occur until the last Friday of June, so I don't know whether there's a big hurry," Grassley said. "But I'm not going to argue with Durbin at this point."

Jackson, currently a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, met with key senators on Wednesday, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Democrats control the chamber but narrowly, at 50-50.

Schumer said after the meeting that Jackson is "an amazing person" who "belongs on the court."

"I think she deserves support from the other side of the aisle,” he said. "And I am hopeful that a good number of Republicans will vote for her, given who she is."

After the committee finishes its hearing and votes, the full Senate will vote. Confirming Jackson will require the support of all 50 Democrats in the Senate — there is no filibuster for Supreme Court nominations.