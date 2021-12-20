States and businesses ask Supreme Court to block Biden's employer vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — States and businesses that oppose the Biden administration's Covid requirements for larger employers are asking the Supreme Court to put the rules back on hold.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit lifted a stay late Friday that had prevented the regulations from taking effect. Issued Nov. 5 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, they require businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that the workforce is fully vaccinated. Workers who haven't received vaccinations must be required to wear a mask and show a negative Covid test result at least once a week.

By a 2-1 vote, the court said OSHA had the legal authority to issue the directive, calling it "an important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States, brought our health care system to its knees, and cost hundreds of thousands of workers their jobs."

The National Federation for Independent Business called the appeals court ruling "a gut punch to America's small businesses who are struggling to stay in business as they come out of the pandemic."

OSHA said it will not issue any citations for non-compliance with the Covid rules before Jan. 10 or penalties for failure to comply with the testing requirements before Feb. 9 "so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard."

On Monday, several organizations and states opposed to the requirement asked the Supreme Court to reimpose the stay. Many companies "will permanently lose clients and reputation as a result of losing workers who immediately quit and join smaller companies rather than be vaccinated or tested weekly," said one of their filings seeking an emergency halt to enforcement.

The Supreme Court gave the Biden administration until Dec. 30 to respond.

A separate federal rule requiring health care workers to be vaccinated is now in effect in half the country. Two federal appeals courts blocked its enforcement in a total of 24 states, but it remains in effect in the other 26. The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to lift the stays and allow enforcement nationwide.

A third Biden vaccine requirement, for federal contractors, is on hold nationwide, blocked by order of a federal judge in Georgia. The Justice Department has appealed, but any ruling on that motion won't come for several more weeks.