Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop people picketing at justices’ houses

WASHINGTON — Gail Curley, the Supreme Court’s marshal, has written to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the top official in Montgomery County, just outside Washington, asking them both to enforce state and county laws that prohibit picketing at private homes.

In the letter to Hogan, a Republican, she said Maryland law prohibits assembling “with another in a manner that disrupts a person’s right to tranquility in the person’s home,” and provides a penalty of up to 90 days in jail.

When the demonstrations began, after the draft Supreme Court abortion decision was leaked in May, Hogan said he was “deeply concerned” that hundreds of people were picketing outside the homes of some justices who live in his state.

“Since then, protest activity at justices’ homes, as well as threatening activity, has only increased,” Curley said in the letter, with large groups using bullhorns and banging drums. “This is exactly the kind of conduct that Maryland and Montgomery County laws prohibit.”

In late June, the high court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

In the past week, Curley continued, 75 protesters “loudly picketed at one justice’s home in Maryland for 20-30 minutes in the evening, then proceeded to picket at another justice’s home for 30 minutes, where the crowd grew to 100, and finally returned to the first justice’s home to picket for another 20 minutes.”

In a letter to Marc Elrich, the executive of Montgomery County, Curley said a separate county law prohibits picketing “in front of or adjacent to any private residence.” She noted that the author of the county ordinance has urged county officials to enforce the law against protesters who gather outside the justices’ homes.

Following the leak of the draft abortion opinion, a California man was arrested after flying to Washington from California and taking a taxi to the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Court documents said he told police he came to kill the justice and them himself. The man, Nicholas Roske, has pleaded not guilty.

The court’s marshal is ultimately in charge of court security and the Supreme Court’s own police force. Both letters, dated Friday, ask the officials to direct state and county police to enforce the anti-picketing laws.