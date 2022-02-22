Supreme Court to decide whether some businesses can refuse to serve gay customers

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether certain businesses with religious objections can refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings, a question it has consistently ducked since its landmark gay marriage ruling in 2015.

The case involves a Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith, who planned to expand her business to serve couples getting married. Because of her religious convictions, she wanted to post a statement on her site to say that she would not offer her services for same-sex weddings.

But a federal appeals court ruled that her refusal and her proposed statement would violate Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.

In a brief order, the Supreme Court said it would take up the case to consider “whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.”

The court will hear the case in its next term, which begins in October.