Supreme Court decisions likely Thursday in fight over Trump tax returns, financial records

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said it will announce the last of the decisions from its current term Thursday, which almost certainly means the court will reveal its rulings on whether Congress and a New York state prosecutor can get access to President Donald Trump's business records, including his tax returns.

The Trump rulings will be announced beginning at 10 a.m. ET, unless the court is unable to reach a decision and want them held over to be re-argued next term, which seems unlikely.

Three House committees issued subpoenas for several years' worth of financial records from Mazars, the Trump organization's accounting firm, and two banks that loaned money to Trump businesses — Capital One and Deutsche Bank.

House Democrats said they believed Trump's tax returns might provide insights into a question special counsel Robert Mueller never answered: did Trump borrow money from Russian entitles or otherwise do business with them before he became president? He has consistently denied any such relationship.

In a separate case, the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, is seeking eight years' worth of Trump's business and personal tax records for an investigation of payments made to two women who claimed they had affairs with him — allegations the president has consistently denied. Vance was said to be looking at whether the payments violated state tax or business regulations.

Trump has fought the subpoenas but lost in the lower courts and his hoping the Supreme Court will rule in his favor.