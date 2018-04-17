Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Supreme Court dismisses Microsoft email search case

The dispute between the Trump administration and Microsoft involved emails the government wanted as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

by Associated Press /
A Microsoft logo in Los Angeles in November 2017.Lucy Nicholson / Reuters file

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has dismissed a dispute between the Trump administration and Microsoft over emails the government wanted as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The justices on Tuesday agreed with both the administration and Microsoft that last month's passage of the Cloud Act as part of a spending bill resolves the dispute and makes the court's intervention unnecessary.

The legislation updated a 32-year-old law that governs how authorities can get electronic communications held by technology companies. The issue was whether Microsoft had to turn over emails that were stored on its server in Ireland.

The Cloud Act makes clear that the government can obtain the emails. The court says in an unsigned opinion that "no live dispute remains between the parties."

