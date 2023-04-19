Supreme Court extends temporary hold on abortion pill ruling

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its temporarily hold on a court decision that prevents patients from obtaining the key abortion pill mifepristone by mail.

In a brief order, the court said the hold would be extended until just before midnight on Friday.

The court is weighing whether to more permanently block a decision issued by Texas-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk that handed a sweeping victory to abortion opponents. Both the Justice Department and Danco Laboratories, which makes the brand version of mifepristone, Mifeprex, had asked the court to immediately step in.

The decision means that, at least for now, women can still obtain mifepristone by mail as the legal battle continues.

Both the Justice Department and Danco said the court should immediately block Kacsmaryk’s April 7 ruling in full while it considers what steps to take.

Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave the FDA a partial victory by declining to suspend the original FDA approval of mifepristone in 2000, which would have made distribution of the drug unlawful.

But the court allowed separate elements of Kacsmaryk’s decision to remain in place, including a prohibition on obtaining the drug by mail, which is what the Justice Department is contesting at the Supreme Court.

In order to win a more permanent block on the lower court ruling, the Biden administration would need to win the votes of at least five of the nine justices on the court, which last summer in a 5-4 ruling overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that said women nationwide have the right to obtain an abortion.

While a different drug, misoprostol, can be used alone for abortions, experts have said it is not as effective in terminating pregnancies as it is when administered in tandem with mifepristone.

A majority of abortions in the U.S. are carried out with the use of pills, according to a survey conducted by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, various conservative states have enacted tough abortion restrictions that already make it difficult if not impossible for women to terminate a pregnancy, whether by accessing pills or undergoing a surgical procedure. There are 12 states where abortion is effectively banned altogether, according to Guttmacher.