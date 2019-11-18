Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back on the bench

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in her chambers on July 24, 2013, has said that she intends to stay on the court as long as her health permits.Charles Dharapak / AP file

By Pete Williams

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was back on the bench Monday after missing one day of courtroom arguments last week.

Ginsburg was an active questioner last Tuesday when the court considered the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for certain undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as children, known as "Dreamers." But she was absent Wednesday when the court heard two other cases.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced that she was "indisposed due to illness," and a court official said she was "home with a stomach bug."

Ginsburg, who is 86, underwent surgery last winter for lung cancer and treatment over the summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. She has repeatedly said she intends to stay on the court as long as her health permits.

