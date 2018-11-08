Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Pete Williams

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for three fractured ribs after she fell in her office at the Supreme Court Wednesday night.

Ginsburg, 85, went home after the fall, but then went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort.

Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and was admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.