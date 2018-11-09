Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Pete Williams

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for three fractured ribs after she fell in her office at the Supreme Court Wednesday night.

Ginsburg, 85, went home after the fall, but then went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort.

Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and was admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment.

Ginsburg, the court's eldest justice, has served for 25 years after being appointed in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton. She wrote the first opinion of the Supreme Court's term earlier this year on age discrimination.

Ginsburg, who has two children, told CNN in August that she would like to remain a justice for another five years.

"I'm 85 now. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years," she said.

Ginsburg has overcome health issues in the past and survived both colon and pancreatic cancer. In 2014, she underwent a heart stent procedure and had also previously suffered broken ribs. Her husband Martin died in 2010 at the age of 78 from complications from cancer.

Ginsburg's hospitalization caused her to miss Thursday's welcoming ceremony for newly appointed Justice Brett Kavanaugh. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were among those in attendance.

CORRECTION: (Nov. 9, 2018, 12:10 p.m. ET) An earlier version of this story misspelled the first name of the first lady of the United States. She is Melania Trump, not Melanie.