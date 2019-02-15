Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 15, 2019, 3:41 PM GMT By Pete Williams and Elisha Fieldstadt

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to work in the Supreme Court on Friday after more than a month off the bench following surgery.

Ginsburg, 85, is meeting with the other justices for a regular closed-door conference, a court spokeswoman said.

The justice missed her first courtroom argument in 25 years of service Jan. 7 following surgery Dec. 21 to remove a portion of her lung after cancerous nodules were detected.

The cancerous spots were discovered when she sought treatment Nov. 7 for three fractured ribs after she fell in her office.

The court had said after Ginsburg's surgery that there was no sign of other cancer, that no additional treatment was planned and that Ginsburg would be working from home.

Ginsburg had made a point of returning to the court promptly after two earlier surgical procedures for cancer in 1999 and 2009.