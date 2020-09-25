Supreme Court nominations are taking longer. Time is not on Trump's side.

With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the second woman to serve on the high court and a feminist icon — President Donald Trump is nearing a third opportunity to nominate and, possibly, appoint a justice to the Supreme Court.

It looks increasingly likely that Trump will be able to secure enough votes in the Senate to confirm his pick, but with fewer than 40 days left before Election Day, it remains to be seen if a confirmation vote will happen before Nov. 3.

The number of days left matters. According to an NBC News analysis of U.S. Senate records, the number of days between a nomination and its confirmation has ballooned from an average of two weeks in the first half of the 1900s to more than two months since 2000. Trump wants to have a final vote locked in before Election Day.