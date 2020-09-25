Supreme Court nominations are taking longer. Time is not on Trump's side.

With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the second woman to serve on the high court and a feminist icon — President Donald Trump is nearing a third opportunity to nominate and, possibly, appoint a justice to the Supreme Court.
It looks increasingly likely that Trump will be able to secure enough votes in the Senate to confirm his pick, but with fewer than 40 days left before Election Day, it remains to be seen if a confirmation vote will happen before Nov. 3.
The number of days left matters. According to an NBC News analysis of U.S. Senate records, the number of days between a nomination and its confirmation has ballooned from an average of two weeks in the first half of the 1900s to more than two months since 2000. Trump wants to have a final vote locked in before Election Day.
On the process of Supreme Court nominations, the Constitution says that the president “shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint … Judges of the supreme Court.” In short, the president must nominate a choice, and the nominee must then be confirmed by the Senate.
Since the late 1960s, the general steps of the Judiciary Committee during Supreme Court nominations usually include an investigative stage before the hearing, public hearings, and a committee decision.
Once Trump nominates an individual for consideration, that person goes through an FBI background check, and the Senate Judiciary Committee will also complete its own investigation of the nominee. Committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham will set the hearing timeline, and once the committee holds its hearings on the nominee, it will then vote favorably, negatively, or no recommendation and send it to the full Senate. A simple majority vote in the Senate is needed to confirm the nominee.
A speedy confirmation is not impossible, especially given that the president and the Senate majority are both of the same political party. In the time since John F. Kennedy's presidency, Democratic presidents have appointed eight justices, compared to the 15 justices confirmed for Republicans. In 1869 Congress set the number of justices at nine. Since then, Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt set the record for the highest number of justices to be nominated and confirmed.