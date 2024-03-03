Supreme Court to release decisions on Monday, with Trump Colorado ruling a strong possibility

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has indicated it will issue rulings on Monday, one of which could be the highly anticipated decision on whether Colorado can kick former President Donald Trump off the primary ballot.

The court noted on its website on Sunday afternoon that rulings are expected.

Trump is currently set to appear on the state primary ballot on Tuesday after a hold was placed on the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that deemed him ineligible due to his efforts to defy the 2020 election results.

The U.S. Supreme Court held oral arguments on Feb. 8 on whether Trump can be barred from the ballot because of his role leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Section 3 of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment says people are not eligible to serve in government if they “engaged in insurrection.” It appeared from the oral argument that Trump would win the case.

If the court is to rule on Monday, it will be somewhat later than many expected, with the case being heard on an expedited basis.

The ruling is likely to affect not only the Colorado case, but also any other effort to throw Trump off the ballot. So far, similar decisions have only been issued in two other states: Maine and Illinois. Both are on hold amid appeals from Trump's attorneys.

The Supreme Court's decisions on Monday will come on a day that is not scheduled on the court calendar as a ruling day. As a result, the justices will not be in the courtroom to announce any decisions as they normally would be.