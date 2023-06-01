Supreme Court rules for concrete company in union damages dispute

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a concrete company in Washington state seeking to revive a lawsuit against the International Brotherhood of Teamsters alleging that a strike damaged its product.

The 8-1 decision authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett means the company, Glacier Northwest Inc., can pursue a lawsuit against the union in state court over an August 2017 strike in which drivers walked off the job, leaving wet concrete in their trucks.

Barrett, one of the court's six conservatives, wrote that a state court was wrong to dismiss the claims at such an early stage in proceedings based on its concern that the claims conflicted with the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), a federal law that protects union activity.

"Because the union took affirmative steps to endanger Glacier's property rather than reasonable precautions to mitigate that risk, the NLRA does not arguably protect its conduct," Barrett wrote.

Organized labor advocates had raised concern that a ruling in favor of the company could stifle strike actions by putting unions on the hook for a broad range of potential losses employers can face a result of such activities.

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, saying the ruling "risks erosion of the right to strike."

Jackson pointed to the fact that the National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint after the state court ruling, charging the company with unfair labor practices and saying that the drivers’ actions were “arguably protected.”

By ruling in favor of the company, the court "inserts itself into this conflict, proceeding to opine on the propriety of the union's strike activity" despite not being best place to weigh the facts, she wrote.

"This case is Exhibit A as to why the board — and not the courts — should ordinarily take the first crack at resolving contentious, fact-bound labor disputes of this nature," she added.

Business interests that are often in conflict with organized labor have been heavily critical of the labor board in the past. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled against unions on several occasions in recent years, including a 2018 case in which the court said public sector workers who choose not to join a union cannot be compelled to pay a share of union dues for covering the cost of negotiating contracts.

The ruling comes when the number of strikes has increased amid a renewed interest in some sectors in the protections that union jobs can offer. It centers on an incident in which members of Teamsters Local 174 went on strike after negotiations broke down over a new collective bargaining agreement.

When truck drivers walked off the job, the company says some of the concrete already in the process of being delivered was rendered useless. Drivers returned trucks to the company’s facility, some of which had partial or full loads on board. As a result of the strike, concrete was left in the trucks and had to be removed to harden and then be broken up before it could be disposed of, the company says.

The union says when the workers returned the trucks, the cement was wet, and they left the drums on the trucks rotating, meaning it would not immediately congeal. It was the company’s decision to remove the concrete and then break it up once it hardened, the union says.

Glacier says it lost $100,000 as a result of failing to fulfill a contract on the day of the strike and also claims additional damages. The company says it was able to do the previously scheduled work the following week.

The Washington Supreme Court ruled for the union in December 2021, saying that any concrete loss was “incidental to a strike arguably protected by federal law.”

The company was backed by business and anti-union groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which said in a brief that the state court’s finding that intentional destruction of property could be deemed a protected activity conflicted with U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

Various labor groups and unions backed the Teamsters.