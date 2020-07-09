Supreme Court says Trump will have to fight to keep secret his taxes and records

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday gave President Donald Trump a chance to beat back House Democrats’ efforts to obtain his financial records but ruled he is not immune from Manhattan district attorney’s attempt to get his taxes.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office wanted to obtain Trump’s tax returns as part of its probe into hush-money payments to two women although the president can challenge that in court and the justices said he can fight House Democrats’ attempt to obtain financial records from the Trump Organization’s accounting firm and two banks.

The rulings represent a mixed bag for the president; both matters will go back to lower courts, meaning it is unlikely anything would be decided before Election Day in November.

Trump called the efforts to gain his financial information "a political prosecution" in a tweet after the rulings.

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, meanwhile, called the decision “a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law."

"Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead,” Vance said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.