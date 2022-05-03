Supreme Court says draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade is 'authentic'

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that the leaked draft opinion suggesting there are enough justices to overturn Roe v. Wade is authentic.

In a statement, the high court said that while the document is "authentic, it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case." The statement added that it is routine for justices to circulate opinions internally.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "The work of the court will not be affected in any way."

Roberts said the court's workforce, including justices' law clerks and permanent employees, are "intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law." He said he has ordered the marshal of the court to launch an investigation to determine who leaked the document to Politico.

"This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the court and the community of public servants who work here," he said.