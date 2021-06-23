Supreme Court says schools don't have free hand to punish students for off-campus speech

WASHINGTON — The nation's public schools cannot punish students for what they say off campus unless their expression amounts to bullying or a threat, the Supreme Court said Wednesday.

The ruling broadened First Amendment protections in an era when school children are in nearly constant contact with each other through social media and text messages. But it in a disappointment to civil liberties advocates, the decision did not protect all off-campus expression.

It was nonetheless a victory for Brandi Levy, who was a ninth grader at a Pennsylvania high school when she was punished for a message she posted to Snapchat one Saturday at a convenience store, after discovering that she didn't make the varsity cheerleading team and would remain on the junior varsity squad.

She used a vulgar four-letter verb to write, "f--- school f--- softball f--- cheer f--- everything." When the message was discovered by one of the school's cheerleading coaches, Brandi was suspended from the junior varsity team for her entire sophomore year.

She and her parents sued, and a federal appeals court ruled that because her message was posted off campus, she was beyond the reach of school authorities and could not be punished. The Supreme Court did not go that far.

Wednesday’s ruling brought the court's earlier decision on student expression into the Internet age. In 1969, the court said students and teachers do not "shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate." Student expression cannot be regulated, that ruling said, unless it would substantially disrupt the work and discipline of the school.

Defending Brandi Levy's punishment, the Mahanoy Area School District said the spread of smartphones, social media, and the need for remote learning during the Covid pandemic blurred the line between on-and-off- campus. No matter where a student's expression originates, schools should be able to discipline students when a message is directed at the school and causes disruption, the district said.

The Biden administration sided with the school. The Justice Department said the Supreme Court's earlier cases on school speech dealt with the effects of a message on other students and school activities, not with the time when they were sent or where they came from.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, representing the Levys, said young people "have the right to find their voices without being unduly chilled." Off campus, "government may not penalize speech because listeners find it offensive or even disagreeable."

Now a college student, Brandi Levy said she sent her message to blow off steam.

"I was a 14-year-old kid expressing my feelings and that's how kids do it, over social media," she said.