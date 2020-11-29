Supreme Court set to hear arguments on Trump plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

WASHINGTON — If the Trump administration gets its way, some states would give up a seat or two in Congress and many more would lose millions in federal grants under a census plan the U.S. Supreme Court reviews Monday.

The justices, who are hearing oral arguments in the case virtually because the court is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will decide whether President Donald Trump has the authority to send Congress a census report that excludes undocumented migrants, a move that would shift money and political power away from states with large immigrant populations.

A census is required every 10 years by the Constitution. The results determine how many members of Congress each state gets in the House of Representatives. The data also is used to calculate a local government's share of $1.5 trillion in funds under many federal programs.

In July, Trump said people who are undocumented should not be included in the final count. Under his plan, the Census Bureau would report two sets of figures to the White House — one including everyone counted and another allowing him to leave out undocumented immigrants. The president could then report the smaller number to Congress for use in reapportionment.

His memo said states with policies "that encourage illegal aliens to enter this country and that hobble federal efforts to enforce the immigration laws passed by the Congress should not be rewarded with greater representation in the House of Representatives."

California, Florida and Texas would each lose one seat in the House, and Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio would each retain a seat they would otherwise lose due to population shifts, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center. Other predictions show Arizona losing a seat and Montana gaining one.

The states would lose an equal number of Electoral College votes, which are based on the size of their House delegations.

"He's trying to punish states that are immigrant rich," said New York Attorney General Letitia James, adding that her state also could lose a seat in the House. "What he's attempting to do is basically transfer power from those states that have significant number of immigrants to those that do not."

Led by New York, 22 states, 15 cities and other local governments are asking the Supreme Court to rule that the Trump plan violates the Constitution's command that the census count "the whole number of persons" in each state.

"Every census and every apportionment since 1790 have included all people residing in the United States," said Dale Ho of the ACLU, who will argue the case Monday on behalf of the states. When Congress adopted the current federal law governing the census, it considered excluding non-citizens but rejected the idea, he added.

But the Justice Department said federal law gives the president authority to direct how the census is conducted. The term "persons in each state" in the Constitution has been generally understood to mean usual residents, government lawyers told the court.

President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to support any such change in the census, so the presidential election may have changed what's at stake in the case. But because federal law requires the president to announce the census findings by Dec. 31, Biden may not have the option to change the House apportionment figures.

However, in mid-November, the Census Bureau indicated that it may not be able to deliver the census data to the White House by the end of the year, because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In that event, Biden would be able to make the decision, not Trump.

For now, the states are assuming that the census figures will be ready in time to meet the deadline and Trump will make the calculations. The justices are expected to issue a decision before the end of the year.