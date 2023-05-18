Supreme Court sidesteps ruling on scope of internet company immunity from lawsuits over content posted by users

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday sidestepped a ruling on the legal shield that protects internet companies from lawsuits relating to content posted by users in a case concerning allegations that YouTube was liable for suggesting videos promoting violent militant Islam.

The court in a brief unsigned opinion did not decide the legal question of whether liability protections enshrined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act safeguard YouTube’s alleged conduct.

That is because in a related case involving similar allegations against Twitter, the court ruled on Thursday that such claims could not be brought in the first place under a federal law called the Anti-Terrorism Act. As a result, both the YouTube and Twitter lawsuits are likely to be dismissed without courts needing to address the Section 230 issues.

The Supreme Court sent both cases back to lower courts for further consideration.

The YouTube lawsuit accused the Google-owned company of bearing some responsibility for the killing of Nohemi Gonzalez, an American college student, in the 2015 Paris attacks carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group.

In the Twitter case, the company was accused of aiding and abetting the spread of militant Islamist ideology in way that contributed to the death of a Jordanian citizen killed in a terrorist attack.

The justices found in a 7-2 vote that relatives of Nawras Alassaf, who was killed in Istanbul in 2017, cannot pursue claims that Twitter, Google and Facebook were liable for aiding and abetting the attack under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The YouTube case was being closely watched by the tech industry because recommendations are now the norm for online services, not just YouTube. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter long ago began to rely on recommendation engines or algorithms to decide what people see most of the time, rather than emphasize chronological feeds.

Potential reform of Section 230 is one area in which President Joe Biden and some of his most ardent Republican critics are in agreement, although they disagree on why and how it should be done.

Conservatives generally claim that companies are inappropriately censoring content, while liberals say social media companies are spreading dangerous right-wing rhetoric and not doing enough to stop it. Although the Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, it was not clear how it would approach the issue.

Gonzalez, 23, was studying in France when she was killed while dining at a restaurant during the wave of terrorist attacks carried out by ISIS.

Her family alleges that YouTube helped ISIS spread its message. The lawsuit targets YouTube’s use of algorithms to suggest videos for users based on content they have previously viewed. YouTube’s active role goes beyond the kind of conduct Congress intended to protect with Section 230, the family’s lawyers allege.

The family filed the lawsuit in 2016 in federal court in Northern California and hopes to pursue claims that YouTube violated the Anti-Terrorism Act, which allows people to sue individuals or entities who “aid and abet” terrorist acts.

Citing Section 230, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit. That decision was upheld by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a June 2021 decision that also resolved similar cases families of other terrorist attack victims had brought against tech companies.