WASHINGTON — In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Minnesota's century-old restriction on what people can wear to the polling place on Election Day, handing a victory Thursday to challengers who said the law was too broad and difficult to enforce.

The ruling casts a cloud over similar voting-day laws in nine other states.

Minnesota banned wearing T-shirts, hats, buttons and any other clothing displaying a political message. The state defended the measure as necessary to preserve a safe voting environment, free from intimidation, and said its law was a natural extension of the court's 1992 ruling that outlaws displaying or distributing campaign materials within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place.

But Minnesota went further, prohibiting clothes or buttons that mention not only a candidate, a political party, or a ballot issue, but also any group with recognizable political views, such as the Tea Party or MoveOn.org.