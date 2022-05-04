Tell us: How has getting an abortion or lack of access changed your life?

More than 600,000 women received an abortion in 2018 in the U.S., the latest data recorded from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, nearly two dozen states are likely to ban abortions or severely restrict access to the procedure. Thirteen have "trigger laws" that would ban abortion almost immediately, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Center for Reproductive Rights. Whether abortion remains legal would be left up to individual states, forcing women living in states that restrict the procedure to travel out of state to legally end a pregnancy.

About 700 women in the United States die every year of pregnancy-related complications, and about 3 in 5 of those deaths are preventable, according to CDC data.

