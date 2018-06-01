Trump's potential court picks scrutinized for 'code' words on Roe v. Wade

For example, in its 2018 “State of Abortion in the United States” report, the National Right to Life Committee summarized the implications of Roe by explaining that the court “effectively legalized abortion on demand throughout the full nine months of pregnancy.” Several times the report likened Roe to “taxpayer funded abortion on demand.”

The Susan B. Anthony List, which helps elect candidates who oppose abortion to office, uses the same language and arguments, including in January when it was advocating for a bill — later rejected by the Senate — banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“This has been code,” said Elizabeth Toledo, a crisis communications consultant to Planned Parenthood who has studied the pro-life messaging campaign for years.

Toledo said that when a jurist uses the “abortion on demand” phrase, “it would mean, at a minimum, there would be significant revisions to Roe or that Roe would be considered so flawed it’s not relevant.”

She added, “If you believe what we’re currently doing is ‘abortion on demand’ then you basically don’t believe in exceptions for health of the mother.”

While judicial nominees tend to steer clear of expressing a firm view on Roe, their use of coded language will send a signal on where they stand, experts say.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, said the better predictor of whether jurists are likely to overturn Roe is when they describe themselves as “strict constitutionalists.”

“When someone says that they are going to literally apply the Constitution and not find rights that aren’t explicitly in there they are, ordinarily, critiquing Roe v. Wade,” she said. Even jurists who liken Roe to “abortion on demand” could nevertheless agree to uphold it because it is long-held precedent, she said. The same is not true for avid constitutionalists.

“They don’t think there’s anything in the Constitution on this matter that would interrupt the power of the state” and that “many health care issues, if this is health care, are decided by the state,” agreed Toledo.

Trump picks

The president has reportedly narrowed his list of potential nominees to three: Barrett, Judge Raymond Kethledge of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the D.C. Circuit.

Of the three, Barrett isn’t the only one who’s used what abortion rights advocates see as “coded” language.

Last fall, Kavanaugh wrote a decision siding with Trump administration lawyers to block a migrant teenager in Texas from being released from custody to receive an abortion. The full appeals court intervened to overturn his ruling, and Kavanaugh responded by criticizing his colleagues for creating a “new right for unlawful immigrant minors in U.S. government detention to obtain abortion on demand.”

The debate over “abortion on demand” was “born out of the fight for abortion rights and has been a rallying cry for the anti’s for a long, long time,” said Elizabeth Nash, who analyzes state-level reproductive policy and judicial action at the Guttmacher Institute. Prior to Roe, not only were there state bans, in some states women had to appeal to “hospital committees” for approval to get an abortion.