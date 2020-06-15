Two Supreme Court jaw droppers: The LGBTQ decision and you can't believe who wrote it

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Nearly all the Supreme Court's recent rulings on hot button social issues come out 5-4, so Monday's 6-3 vote, declaring that employers cannot fire workers for being gay or transgender, is stunning enough.

Even more surprising is that the majority opinion was written by President Donald Trump's first appointee to the high court — Neil Gorsuch. Trump's more recent pick, Brett Kavanaugh, sided in the decision with the court's other two dissenters, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Gorsuch came to the court after Antonin Scalia's death in 2016, and Kavanaugh succeeded Anthony Kennedy, who — until Monday — wrote all of the court's gay rights rulings until he retired in 2018.

"The LGBT community was panic-stricken that that the retirement of their hero, Justice Kennedy, would cause them to suffer a huge setback in the Supreme Court. Instead, it's a massive victory," said Tom Goldstein, a Washington, D.C., lawyer who argues frequently before the court and publishes SCOTUSblog.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"The irony here is that the most conservative Trump appointee writes the sweeping opinion while Kavanaugh, who the left had more hopes for, is with the dissenters," Goldstein added.

Chief Justice John Roberts assigned Gorsuch the task of writing the opinion, perhaps to underscore that it's meant to be based on a strict reading of the law — the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans job discrimination because of, among other factors, race, religion and sex.

Undoubtedly, Gorsuch said, Congress wasn't thinking about sexual orientation or gender identity when it wrote that law 56 years ago. But it's the words of the law that matter, not what Congress had in mind.

"It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that person based on sex," he wrote. If the boss fires a man for being attracted to other men, Gorsuch continined, then "the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleague."

Gorsuch notes that his predecessor, Scalia, also said laws had consequences that Congress might not have considered in passing them.

For example, Scalia ruled in favor of a man who was sexually harassed by other men on an offshore oil rig. Lower courts said only actions by member of the opposite sex could be considered illegal harassment, but Scalia said, not so. The worker would have been treated differently if he'd been a woman, so that was sex discrimination.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in his chambers in August 2019. Bill O'Leary / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Monday's ruling was roundly criticized by conservative friends of Gorsuch, as he undoubtedly knew it would be. Carrie Severino, a former Clarence Thomas clerk, said, "Justice Scalia would be disappointed that his successor has bungled textualism so badly today for the sake of appealing to college campuses and editorial boards."

In his dissent, Alito was scathing, calling the ruling "preposterous," a form of legislating in the guise of a court decision.

"The question in these cases," he wrote, "is not whether discrimination because of sexual orientation or gender identity should be outlawed. The question is whether Congress did that in 1964. It indisputably did not."

Dissenting separately, Kavanaugh agreed that the ruling crossed over the line separating the branches of government. But his opinion lacked any bitterness.

In summing up, he added, "Millions of gay and lesbian Americans have worked hard for many decades to achieve equal treatment in fact and law...They have advanced powerful policy arguments and can take pride in today's result."