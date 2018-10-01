In his time on the bench, Kavanaugh has not written or commented on abortion in any great detail. But last October, he took part in a high-profile court fight involving a pregnant undocumented teenager who wanted to obtain an abortion.

The appeals court ruled that the teenager could temporarily leave government custody for an abortion procedure. In his dissent, Kavanaugh said the Trump administration conceded that the teen had a right to an abortion, but he argued that the court was wrong to conclude she had the right to "an immediate abortion on demand."

He said delaying the procedure until she could be released to a U.S. sponsor would not impose an undue burden on the abortion right — a position that some conservative activists have since criticized as insufficiently hard-line. (Karen LeCraft Henderson, one of Kavanaugh's more conservative colleagues, wrote in a separate dissent that the teenager had no right to an abortion at all because she was not a citizen.)

The looming political fight

Kennedy's retirement set up what is likely to be a bitter political fight over abortion heading into the fall midterm elections.

Abortion rights advocates, who issued dire warnings after Kennedy announced his departure, blasted Kavanaugh's nomination on Monday night.

"There's no way to sugarcoat it," said Dawn Laguens, the executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "With this nomination, the constitutional right to access safe, legal abortion in this country is on the line."

"We already know how Brett Kavanaugh would rule on Roe v. Wade, because the president told us so," Laguens said, referring to Trump's promise during the 2016 presidential campaign to nominate "pro-life justices" whose votes would undo Roe "automatically."