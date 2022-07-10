Trump documentary 'Unprecedented' released days before next Jan. 6 hearing

The three-part documentary that followed former President Donald Trump in the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2020 election was released on Sunday, just days before the House Jan. 6 committee is set to hold its next public hearing.

Holder and his team were granted access to Trump and his family members during the final weeks of the campaign and the weeks surrounding the Jan. 6 attack for their series "Unprecedented." Trump's inner circle was interviewed about key moments, including Trump finding out the election had been called for Joe Biden and when he tested positive for Covid.

Holder’s team was also filming at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the series shows footage of Trump supporters crawling through broken windows to get inside the building.

The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed the raw footage of interviews Holder conducted with Trump, then-Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as footage of the attack on the Capitol. The committee also asked for any footage where ​​election fraud or election integrity was discussed.

The panel's next two public hearings, set for Tuesday morning and Thursday evening, are expected to focus on the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is a member of the committee, told MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” last week that the committee is seeking to "shed light on how that mob came to be there."

Holder also testified before the committee behind closed doors in June.

In a scene in the third episode, Pence is shown on-camera reacting to an email of the congressional draft resolution demanding that he invoke the 25th Amendment just days after Jan. 6. “Excellent,” Pence says, according to the documentary, before asking a staffer to print him out a hard copy. A Pence spokesman told CNN in June that he was actually reacting to "a confirmation that his letter was sent to Speaker Pelosi rejecting her ploy to invoke 25th amendment."

According to the documentary, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Pence all declined to discuss the Jan. 6 attack during their interviews for the series.

In the series, Trump says in an interview that on Jan. 6 there was “great anger in our country” and says that he will make a decision on whether to run in 2024 “in the not too distant future.”

The documentary series can be streamed on Discovery+.