Bolton pits Trump against Senate GOP's majority

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's going to hurt Senate Republicans more than they thought it would to give President Donald Trump the cover he wants in his impeachment trial.
Former national security adviser John Bolton's allegation that Trump linked U.S. aid for Ukraine to political investigations — the same charge at the heart of the impeachment trial — puts Republican senators in tight re-election fights, the GOP leaders who hope to keep their majority and assorted moderates all in the position of recalculating how much impeachment-related risk they are willing to accept, and how much should be shouldered by the president.
"Bolton's thumb has tilted the scale," said Dan Eberhart, a major GOP fundraiser for Senate candidates and a Trump supporter. "Protecting the president has become an even harder decision for Republican senators."
Trump is not in appreciably greater danger of being removed from office right now, but both Democratic and Republican insiders indicated Monday that the odds of at least one figure with direct knowledge of the president's orders on Ukraine testifying in the Senate have gone up dramatically. That's because Republican senators at risk of losing their seats, and colleagues who have more latitude to speak and vote for additional testimony without alienating GOP base voters, know that they are substituting Trump's interests for their own if they preclude Bolton from testifying.
So far, Bolton's allegations do not have the weight of testimony delivered under oath, and Trump has gone to great lengths to prevent anyone in his inner circle from testifying on Capitol Hill — so great that one of the articles of impeachment adopted by the House deals with obstruction of Congress.
Senate Republicans could choose to remain his shield on witnesses. But it will be more difficult to defend themselves against charges of a cover-up if they vote to acquit the president without hearing from witnesses, and then Bolton's story corroborates the main allegation against Trump. In such a scenario, the president would not only get the acquittal he seeks, but also the ability to counter any charge Bolton makes with the argument that it was not made under oath.
More witnesses also present the only peril, no matter how small, of Trump's presidency unraveling while his trial is still before the Senate.
On the other hand, if senators hear Bolton out, they can still contend that the president's actions do not merit his removal from office; they'll point out he's on the ballot again in November, and say it is up to him to explain his actions to voters. That scenario would leave him to deal with the consequences of Bolton's testimony, including the possibility that it would lead to more witnesses or damage to his re-election case, but take some pressure off Senate Republicans.
The political ramifications of reports on Bolton's book contents were easy to read for both parties.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said on Twitter Monday that the Bolton news "strengthens the case for witnesses" and has "prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues."
It's "turning up the heat," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, told NBC's Lester Holt during a break in the impeachment trial.
The new Bolton revelations, first reported by the New York Times Sunday night, make it easier for Democrats to vote lock step in favor of hearing his testimony. It would then take four Republican votes to deliver a majority of senators.
There were obvious signs of a change in the political winds Monday.
Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a staunch Trump defender whose Democratic challenger, former state party Chairman Jaime Harrison, is raising record sums of cash, shifted gears and said he might be open to calling Bolton and witnesses the president would like to hear from to testify.
"He may be a relevant witness, but I’ve also said I want to comply with reasonable requests by the president about the Bidens and their involvement with Burisma," Graham said. "We’re not going to get part of it, we’re going to get all of it."
Previously, Graham had said he thought former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, could be called to testify before the Senate outside the impeachment trial.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said on Twitter that she remains "curious" about witnesses and that the Senate is getting closer to making a decision about that.
And Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who is not facing re-election this year, had already indicated his interest in hearing testimony after Trump's defense team wraps up its defense and lawmakers go through a question-and-answer session.
Brian Darling, a former Senate Republican aide, said whatever pressure lawmakers in tight races are feeling to show openness to witnesses, they are unlikely to vote for testimony because a betrayal of Trump will cost them more with the GOP voters they'll need to win.
"Swing state Senators know they are doing themselves more potential political harm if they side with Senate Democrats to request Bolton’s testimony when there is no probability that President Trump will be removed from office," he said in a text message. "Seems like an unnecessary political risk to go against a president who is polling at record levels of support from Republican voters."
And Eberhart said the situation reminded him of the 2018 nomination battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh was confirmed only after Senate Republican defections allowed for the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were teenagers, before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh denied the allegation.
"Democrats are hoping the red wall in the Senate breaks — just like they were on the Kavanaugh confirmation fight," he said. That hope was, of course, in vain.
Beyond the senators who publicly expressed openness to witnesses, others plainly indicated a sense that there was fresh resonance to the discussion within the Republican Conference.
"There is the idea of new information," said Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., a freshman who won his seat by clinging to Trump on all matters of policy. "And I don't think we're going to avoid it. It's just that we have not really addressed it. We know we've got to cross that threshold come Thursday or Friday. And whether that's going to weigh in or not remains to be seen."
What also remains to be seen is how much pain Republicans are willing to endure for Trump — and how much counter-pressure he can put on them — as they try to keep him in office and their majority intact. Or vice versa.