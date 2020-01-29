Dershowitz: Trump pursuing quid pro quo to help re-election is not impeachable

Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, argued on Wednesday that a quid pro quo that benefits the president politically is fine because all politicians believe their elections are in the public's interest.
He explained that if Trump did withhold nearly $400 million in aid to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations of Democrats to help his campaign, it's not an impeachable offense because Trump thinks his election is to the country's benefit. Therefore, he has no corrupt motive.
"If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment," he said during the first day of the question-and-answer period of the Senate impeachment trial.
Dershowitz said there were three possible motives for a quid pro quo in foreign policy: the public interest; personal political interest; and personal financial interest.
In the end, he argued, only the latter instance is corrupt.
"Every public official I know believes" their election "is in the public interest," Dershowitz added.
Dershowitz's argument was met with swift pushback.
Neal Katyal, former U.S. solicitor general and an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, called Dershowitz's argument "inane."
"That would allow a president to do literally anything and destroy re-elections as a check on presidential behavior," Katyal told NBC News. "I'm sure [former President Richard] Nixon thought the break-in was OK because it aided his re-election, which was supposedly in the public interest too."
Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California at Berkeley's law school, told NBC News he thought Dershowitz's argument was "absurd and outrageous."
"It means that a president could break any law or abuse any power and say that it was for the public interest because the public interest would be served by his or her election," he said.
And a Democratic aide working on impeachment said that if Dershowitz's argument is to be believed, then "nothing" is impeachable.
"The president's lawyer actually argued today that a president is acting in the public interest if he believes it will help him get re-elected," the aide said. "Seriously. If President Trump’s misconduct wasn’t impeachable, then nothing is. Under this argument, even Richard Nixon wasn’t impeachable."
The House charged Trump with abusing his power by pushing Ukraine to announce those probes into Democrats while withholding hundreds of millions in aid and an official meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, contending that Trump did so in order to "cheat" in the upcoming presidential election.
Trump and his allies have denied any link between the withholding of aid and the investigations he sought. But earlier this week, The New York Times published details of former national security adviser John Bolton's unpublished manuscript that claimed Trump directly linked investigations and aid in an August discussion. Trump denies having done so. NBC News has not seen the manuscript or verified the claim.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was given the chance to respond to Dershowitz's argument, one he said he thought was providing "carte blanche" for such quid pro quos in the future. The lead House manager used a hypothetical scenario to make his point: What if in 2012 President Barack Obama told Russia that he would withhold aid to Ukraine only if they launched an investigation into his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney?
"Do any of us have any question that Barack Obama would be impeached for that conduct?" he asked.
Dershowitz, a retired Harvard law professor, said in a 1998 interview with CNN's Larry King regarding then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment that an impeachable offense "certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president, and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty. You don't need a technical crime."
Dershowitz disavowed those comments last week, tweeting: "To the extent therefore that my 1998 off-the-cuff interview statement suggested the opposite, I retract it. Scholars learn to adapt and even change old views as they do more research."