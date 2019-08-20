Breaking News Emails
By Alex Moe and Kyle Stewart
Here are the 126 House Democrats — more than half the 235-member caucus — who support impeachment or beginning an impeachment inquiry. The list includes 17 of the 24 Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, where impeachment proceedings would begin. One independent, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, also favors starting an inquiry, bringing the total number of House members who back that move to 127.
Democrats:
- Alma Adams, N.C.
- Peter Aguilar, Calif.
- Nanette Barragán, Calif.
- Joyce Beatty, Ohio
- Don Beyer, Va.
- Earl Blumenauer, Ore.
- Lisa Blunt Rochester, Del.
- Suzanne Bonamici, Ore.
- Brendan Boyle, Penn.
- Anthony Brown, Md.
- Julia Brownley, D-Calif.
- G.K. Butterfield, N.C.
- Salud Carbajal, Calif.
- Tony Cardenas, Calif.
- Andre Carson, Ind.
- Sean Casten, Ill.
- Joaquin Castro, Texas
- Judy Chu, Calif.
- David Cicilline, R.I. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Katherine Clark, Mass. (Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus)
- Yvette Clarke, N.Y.
- William Lacy Clay, Mo.
- Emanuel Cleaver, Mo.
- Steve Cohen, Tenn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Gerry Connolly, Va. (Chairman of the House Government Operations subcommittee)
- Jason Crow, Colo.
- Danny K. Davis, Ill.
- Madeleine Dean, Penn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Peter DeFazio, Oregon (Chairman of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)
- Diana DeGette, Colo.
- Suzan Del Bene, Wa.
- Val Demings, Fla. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Mark DeSaulnier, Calif.
- Ted Deutch, Fla. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee, chairman of House Ethics Committee)
- Lloyd Doggett, Texas
- Mike Doyle, Penn.
- Eliot Engel, N.Y. (Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee)
- Veronica Escobar, Texas (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Adriano Espaillat, N.Y.
- Dwight Evans, Penn.
- Marcia Fudge, Ohio
- Ruben Gallego, Ariz.
- John Garamendi, Calif.
- Jesús García, Ill.
- Jimmy Gomez, Calif.
- Al Green, Texas
- Raul Grijalva, Ariz. (Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee)
- Deb Haaland, N.M.
- Denny Heck, Wa.
- Brian Higgins, N.Y.
- Jim Himes, Conn.
- Jared Huffman, Calif.
- Sheila Jackson Lee, Tex. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Pramila Jayapal, Wash. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Robin Kelly, Ill.
- Joe Kennedy III, Mass.
- Ro Khanna, Calif.
- Dan Kildee, Mich. (chief deputy whip of House Democratic caucus)
- Derek Kilmer, Wa.
- Ann Kirkpatrick, Ariz.
- Annie Kuster, N.H.
- Rick Larsen, Washington
- Brenda Lawrence, Mich.
- Barbara Lee, Calif.
- Andy Levin, Mich.
- Mike Levin, Calif.
- Ted Lieu, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Alan Lowenthal, Calif.
- Nita Lowey, N.Y. (Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee)
- Ben Ray Lujan, New Mexico (Assistant House Speaker)
- Tom Malinowski, N.J.
- Carolyn Maloney, N.Y.
- Doris Matsui, Calif.
- Betty McCollum, Minn.
- Jim McGovern, Mass. (Chairman of the House Rules Committee)
- Grace Meng, N.Y.
- Gwen Moore, Wis.
- Seth Moulton, Mass.
- Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Fla. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Jerrold Nadler, N.Y. (Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Grace Napolitano, Calif.
- Joe Neguse, Colo. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Donald Norcross, N.J.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y.
- Ilhan Omar, Minn.
- Christopher Pappas, N.H.
- Bill Pascrell, N.J.
- Donald Payne, N.J.
- Scott Peters, Calif.
- Chellie Pingree, Me.
- Mark Pocan, Wis.
- Katie Porter, Calif.
- Ayanna Pressley, Mass.
- David Price, N.C.
- Mike Quigley, Ill.
- Jamie Raskin, Md. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Kathleen Rice, N.Y.
- Cedric Richmond, La. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Harley Rouda, Calif.
- Lucille Roybal-Allard, Calif.
- Bobby Rush, Ill.
- Tim Ryan, Ohio
- Mary Gay Scanlon, Penn. (Vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Jan Schakowsky, Ill.
- Kim Schrier, Wa.
- Jose Serrano, N.Y.
- Brad Sherman, Calif.
- Adam Smith, Washington (Chairman of the Armed Services Committee)
- Jackie Speier, Calif.
- Greg Stanton, Arizona (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Eric Swalwell, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee, member of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence)
- Bennie Thompson, Miss. (Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee)
- Dina Titus, Nev.
- Rashida Tlaib, Mich.
- Paul Tonko, N.Y.
- Norma Torres, Calif.
- Lori Trahan, D-Mass.
- Lauren Underwood, Il.
- Juan Vargas, Calif.
- Filemon Vela, Texas
- Nydia Velazquez, N.Y. (Chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee)
- Maxine Waters, Calif. (Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee)
- Bonnie Watson-Coleman, N.J.
- Pete Welch, Vermont
- Jennifer Wexton, Va.
- John Yarmuth, Ky. (Chairman of the House Budget Committee)
Others:
- Justin Amash, I-Mich.