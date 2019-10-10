Breaking News Emails
By Alex Moe, Kyle Stewart and Haley Talbot
WASHINGTON — Here are the 227 House Democrats — almost the entire 235-member caucus — who support some type of action on impeachment.
Some on this list have called for an impeachment inquiry or hearings, some believe the House Judiciary Committee is already undertaking an inquiry and are supportive of that investigation, while others have gone further and called for drafting articles of impeachment. Lawmakers are using different terms when they talk about the issue.
(One independent, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, also favors starting an impeachment inquiry.)
Democrats:
- Alma Adams, N.C.
- Peter Aguilar, Calif.
- Colin Allred, Texas
- Cindy Axne, Iowa
- Nanette Barragán, Calif.
- Karen Bass, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Joyce Beatty, Ohio
- Ami Bera, Calif.
- Don Beyer, Va.
- Sanford Bishop, Ga.
- Earl Blumenauer, Ore.
- Lisa Blunt Rochester, Del.
- Suzanne Bonamici, Ore.
- Brendan Boyle, Pa.
- Anthony Brown, Md.
- Julia Brownley, D-Calif.
- Cheri Bustos, Ill.
- G.K. Butterfield, N.C.
- Salud Carbajal, Calif.
- Tony Cardenas, Calif.
- Andre Carson, Ind.
- Matt Cartwright, Pa.
- Ed Case, Hawaii
- Sean Casten, Ill.
- Kathy Castor, Fla.
- Joaquin Castro, Texas
- Judy Chu, Calif.
- David Cicilline, R.I. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Gil Cisneros,Calif.
- Katherine Clark, Mass. (Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus)
- Yvette Clarke, N.Y.
- William Lacy Clay, Mo.
- Emanuel Cleaver, Mo.
- Jim Clyburn, S.C.
- Steve Cohen, Tenn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Gerry Connolly, Va.
- Jim Cooper, Tenn.
- Lou Correa, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Jim Costa, Calif.
- Joe Courtney, Conn.
- T.J. Cox, Calif.
- Angie Craig, Minn.
- Charlie Crist, Fla.
- Jason Crow, Colo.
- Henry Cuellar, Texas
- Elijah Cummings, Md. (Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee)
- Sharice Davids, Kan.
- Danny K. Davis, Ill.
- Susan Davis, Calif.
- Madeleine Dean, Penn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Peter DeFazio, Ore. (Chairman of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)
- Diana DeGette, Colo.
- Rosa DeLauro, Conn.
- Antonio Delgado, N.Y.
- Suzan Del Bene, Wa.
- Val Demings, Fla. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Mark DeSaulnier, Calif.
- Ted Deutch, Fla. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee, chairman of House Ethics Committee)
- Debbie Dingell, Mich.
- Lloyd Doggett, Texas
- Mike Doyle, Pa.
- Eliot Engel, N.Y. (Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee)
- Veronica Escobar, Texas (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Anna Eshoo, Calif.
- Adriano Espaillat, N.Y.
- Dwight Evans, Pa.
- Abby Finkenauer, Iowa
- Lizzie Fletcher, Texas.
- Bill Foster, Ill.
- Lois Frankel, Fla.
- Marcia Fudge, Ohio
- Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii
- Ruben Gallego, Ariz.
- John Garamendi, Calif.
- Jesús García, Ill.
- Sylvia Garcia, Texas (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Jimmy Gomez, Calif.
- Vicente Gonzalez, Texas.
- Josh Gottheimer, N.J.
- Al Green, Texas.
- Raul Grijalva, Ariz. (Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee)
- Deb Haaland, N.M.
- Josh Harder, Calif.
- Jahana Hayes, Conn.
- Alcee Hastings, Fla.
- Denny Heck, Wa.
- Brian Higgins, N.Y.
- Katie Hill, California
- Jim Himes, Conn.
- Steven Horsford, Nev.
- Chrissy Houlahan, Pa.
- Steny Hoyer, Md. (House majority leader)
- Jared Huffman, Calif.
- Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Pramila Jayapal, Wash. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Eddie Bernice Johnson, Texas (Chairwoman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology)
- Hank Johnson, Ga. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Mary Kaptur, Ohio
- Bill Keating, Mass.
- Robin Kelly, Ill.
- Joe Kennedy III, Mass.
- Ro Khanna, Calif.
- Dan Kildee, Mich. (Chief deputy whip of House Democratic caucus)
- Derek Kilmer, Wa.(Chairman of the Select Modernization of Congress Committee)
- Andy Kim, N.J.
- Ann Kirkpatrick, Ariz.
- Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ill.
- Annie Kuster, N.H.
- Conor Lamb, Pa.
- Jim Langevin, R.I.
- Rick Larsen, Wash.
- John Larson, Conn.
- Brenda Lawrence, Mich.
- Al Lawson, Fla.
- Barbara Lee, Calif.
- Susie Lee, Nevada
- Andy Levin, Mich.
- Mike Levin, Calif.
- John Lewis, Ga.
- Ted Lieu, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Daniel Lipinski, Ill.
- David Loebsack, Iowa
- Zoe Lofgren, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Alan Lowenthal, Calif.
- Nita Lowey, N.Y. (Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee)
- Ben Ray Lujan, New Mexico (Assistant House Speaker)
- Elaine Luria, Va.
- Stephen Lynch, Mass.
- Tom Malinowski, N.J.
- Carolyn Maloney, N.Y.
- Sean Patrick Maloney, N.Y.
- Doris Matsui, Calif.
- Ben McAdams, Utah
- Lucy McBath, Ga.
- Betty McCollum, Minn.
- Jim McGovern, Mass. (Chairman of the House Rules Committee)
- Donald McEachin, Virginia
- Jerry McNerney, Calif.
- Gregory Meeks, N.Y.
- Grace Meng, N.Y.
- Joe Morelle, N.Y.
- Gwen Moore, Wis.
- Seth Moulton, Mass.
- Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Fla. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Stephanie Murphy, Fla.
- Jerrold Nadler, N.Y. (Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Grace Napolitano, Calif.
- Richard Neal, Mass. (Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee)
- Joe Neguse, Colo. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Donald Norcross, N.J.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y.
- Tom O’Halleran, Ariz.
- Ilhan Omar, Minn.
- Frank Pallone, N.J.
- Jimmy Panetta, Calif.
- Christopher Pappas, N.H.
- Bill Pascrell, N.J.
- Donald Payne, N.J.
- Nancy Pelosi (Speaker of the House)
- Ed Perlmutter, Colo.
- Scott Peters, Calif.
- Dean Phillips, Minn.
- Chellie Pingree, Maine.
- Mark Pocan, Wis.
- Katie Porter, Calif.
- Ayanna Pressley, Mass.
- David Price, N.C.
- Mike Quigley, Ill.
- Jamie Raskin, Md. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Kathleen Rice, N.Y.
- Cedric Richmond, La. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Harley Rouda, Calif.
- Lucille Roybal-Allard, Calif.
- Raul Ruiz, Calif.
Dutch Ruppersberger, Md.
- Bobby Rush, Ill.
- Tim Ryan, Ohio
- Linda Sanchez, Calif.
- John Sarbanes, Md.
- Mary Gay Scanlon, Pa. (Vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Jan Schakowsky, Ill.
- Adam Schiff, Calif. (Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee)
- Brad Schneider, Ill.
- Kurt Schrader, Ore.
- Kim Schrier, Wa.
- Bobby Scott, Va. (Chairman of the Education and Labor Committee)
- David Scott, Ga.
- Jose Serrano, N.Y.
- Terri Sewell, Ala.
- Donna Shalala, Fla.
- Brad Sherman, Calif.
- Mikie Sherrill, N.J.
- Albio Sires, N.J.
- Elissa Slotkin, Mich.
- Adam Smith, Washington (Chairman of the Armed Services Committee)
- Darren Soto, Fla.
- Xochitl Torres Small, New Mexico
- Abigail Spanberger, Va.
- Jackie Speier, Calif.
- Greg Stanton, Arizona (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Haley Stevens, Mich.
- Thomas Suozzi, N.Y.
- Eric Swalwell, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
- Mark Takano, Calif. (Chairman of the Committee on Veterans' Affairs)
- Bennie Thompson, Miss. (Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee)
- Mike Thompson, Calif.
- Dina Titus, Nev.
- Rashida Tlaib, Mich.
- Paul Tonko, N.Y.
- Norma Torres, Calif.
- Lori Trahan, D-Mass.
David Trone, Md.
- Lauren Underwood, Il.
- Juan Vargas, Calif.
- Marc Veasey, Texas.
- Filemon Vela, Texas.
- Nydia Velazquez, N.Y. (Chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee)
- Peter Visclosky, Ind.
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Fla.
- Maxine Waters, Calif. (Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee)
- Bonnie Watson-Coleman, N.J.
- Pete Welch, Vermont
- Jennifer Wexton, Va.
- Susan Wild, Pa.
- Frederica Wilson, Fla.
- John Yarmuth, Ky. (Chairman of the House Budget Committee)
Others:
- Justin Amash, I-Mich.