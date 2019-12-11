Impeachment live updates: Judiciary Committee debates two articles against Trump

Latest news from the hearings as the House Judiciary Committee discusses amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Image: Jerrold Nadler
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., departs after the House Judiciary Committee heard investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill.Patrick Semansky / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will hold a public discussion about amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first hearing will begin at 7 p.m. when committee members will deliver opening statements.

Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry

NBC News