Impeachment of President Donald Trump: By the numbers

Dozens of witnesses and depositions, many hours of testimony, endless speeches by lawmakers.
By Alex Moe

WASHINGTON — Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 through Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, there have been:

  • 43 subpoenas issued by various committees;
  • 1 subpoena withdrawn;
  • 7 public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee;
  • 2 public hearings before the House Judiciary Committee;
  • 2 days of public debate at on the impeachment articles before Judiciary, running about 16.5 hour;
  • 34.5 hours (approx.) of public testimony from 12 witnesses before Intelligence;
  • 16 hours (approx.) of public testimony from six witnesses before Judiciary;
  • 15 closed-door depositions and two closed-door interviews before House committees;
  • 122.5 hours (approx.) of testimony behind closed doors with 17 witnesses before House committees;
  • 2 House Democrats voted against both articles, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.
  • 6 hours of debate on the House floor;
  • 2 articles of impeachment passed;
  • 1 House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for abuse but against obstruction;
  • 1 House Democrat, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, voted present on both articles;
