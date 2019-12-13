Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee was closing in Thursday night on votes on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
If the articles pass the committee, the full House is expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break. If approved, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.
The historic votes in the Judiciary Committee come after a day-long debate Thursday over the articles that Democrats introduced earlier this week. Republicans offered a number of amendments to gut the measures, but they were defeated each time by the Democratic majority on the committee.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was the first GOP lawmaker to offer an amendment, which intended to eliminate the first article of impeachment against Trump, on abuse of power. After three hours of debate, it failed in a party-line vote. Another amendment from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sought to strike language on former Vice President Joe Biden and replace it with Hunter Biden and Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.
Democrats offered a single amendment at the beginning of the markup in which Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., proposed to spell out the president's middle name, John, in the articles instead of using just the initial.
Throughout the day, Republicans reiterated their complaints that Democrats had not conducted a fair impeachment process. Democrats argued that they had given the president himself opportunities to make his own case and they used the debate time Thursday to explain again why they have decided to pursue impeachment against Trump.
"There are no crimes here? That is the defense my colleagues across the aisle are putting forward?" Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said. "The president committed the highest crime against the Constitution by abusing his office," charging that he had invited foreign election interference while jeopardizing U.S. national security.
Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, "The facts are clear — irrefutable, in fact."