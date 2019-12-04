The House Judiciary Committee kicks off its first hearing of the impeachment inquiry at 10 a.m. Wednesday with an exploration of the constitutional grounds for impeachment, including what constitutes bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors and whether President Donald Trump's actions meet those definitions.
The witnesses will include Harvard law professor Noah Feldman; Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan; University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt; and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley. The first three witnesses were asked to testify by the committee's Democrats, and Turley was called by the panel's Republican members.
The White House refused an invitation to Trump and his lawyers to participate, but it has not ruled out the possibility of taking part in future hearings.
Live Blog
Inside the hearing room
The hearing room is set up the same as it was during the Intelligence Committee hearings but it’s tighter because there are more members on the committee. There are also more tables and seats for Judiciary staff.
Judiciary Republicans are using the Intelligence Committee Republicans' playbook, displaying three large posters.
Twenty-two seats are reserved for members of Congress.
Flashback: What Nadler said about impeaching a president in 1998
In a packed hearing room on Wednesday, Rep. Jerry Nadler will lead the House Judiciary Committee in the next phase of the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.
But Nadler, D-N.Y., has been through the process once before, in a very different capacity. On Dec. 10, 1998, he was a rank-and-file member of the powerful committee he now chairs. As part of the minority — Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress at the time — he opposed the articles of impeachment that had been drafted against President Bill Clinton.
During a 10-minute opening statement, Nadler, who has a law degree from Fordham, laid out a case for what he believed constituted an impeachable offense, framing the issue in a way that now seems prescient.
Read the four Judiciary witnesses' opening statements
Giuliani responds to revelations of calls to OMB
First Read: Giuliani and Nunes star in latest Ukraine saga
The more we continue to learn from the Ukraine scandal, the more Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes continue to pop up.
That was the new revelation from the 300-page impeachment-inquiry report that Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released on Tuesday.
The report contains call records — as early as from April — with Giuliani speaking with the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, and with Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaking with Giuliani, plus recently indicted Lev Parnas.
Dem thinking ahead of Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing
Democratic staffers working on the impeachment inquiry told reporters Tuesday night what they expect to explore in the Judiciary Committee's impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday:
"The framers established a standard for impeachment in the Constitution: treason bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors, and the purpose of the hearing tomorrow is to hear from some of our nation's top legal experts," the aides said. "We're going to explain the scope of that constitutional standard of impeachment, and how it applies to the president's conduct on the undisputed and extremely grave facts that have been found here.
"The hearing tomorrow will explore the extent to which is a powerful, powerful evidence we now have of the president's conduct implicates all of these dangers. You can think of them as the ABCs of high crimes and misdemeanors: abuses of power, betrayal of national security connected to foreign interest and corruption of our elections.
"We will certainly have a primary focus on the Intelligence Committee report but we will see what other information comes up tomorrow."
Counsel Norm Eisen will ask the questions on the Democratic side.
House GOP leadership criticizes Democrats ahead of Judiciary hearing
Top House Republicans made statements ahead of the Judiciary hearing on impeachment and answered several questions on the hearing, the majority report released Tuesday and Rep. Devin Nunes' phone calls.
"It doesn’t raise any concerns,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said when asked about the communication between Nunes, Giuliani and others that was revealed in Tuesday's report from the House Intelligence Committee. He later added, "There's nothing wrong with Devin has done except once again, try to get accused of something, it is a simple smokescreen."
House Republicans respond to vote on impeachment report
Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the House Judiciary Committee's ranking member, said impeachment should have been in the Judiciary committee from the first place.
"If they're going to do an impeachment it should have been in our committee to start with, but the committee failed miserably on so many counts this year that it was actually taken from us, but it's coming back tomorrow," Collins said.
Collins added that Wednesday's hearing "adds nothing besides a dreary eyed, drowsy approval for this country to watch as the impeachment process, slowly drags on with no direction, no focus because they're having one big problem. And the big problem is the president did nothing wrong."