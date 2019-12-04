The House Judiciary Committee kicks off its first hearing of the impeachment inquiry at 10 a.m. Wednesday with an exploration of the constitutional grounds for impeachment, including what constitutes bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors and whether President Donald Trump's actions meet those definitions.
The witnesses will include Harvard law professor Noah Feldman; Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan; University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt; and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley. The first three witnesses were asked to testify by the committee's Democrats, and Turley was called by the panel's Republican members.
Highlights from the Judiciary hearing:
Three of four witnesses say Trump committed impeachable offenses
- Feldman says "Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors," expounds on why president's actions are impeachable.
- Karlan says she is 'insulted' by ranking member Collins' 'suggestion I don't care about the facts,' compares Trump's Ukraine efforts to holding hurricane aid hostage.
- Gerhardt: If you don't impeach Trump, impeachment has no meaning.
- Turley says impeachment is wrong because it's being rushed, not because Trump is right, takes issue with bribery and obstruction allegations.
- White House responds, saying Karlan's "commentary is clouded by anti-Trump bias" and focusing on what Feldman has said before about presidential misconduct.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
Karlan: I was so busy reading transcripts I didn’t make a turkey
As Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee argue the impeachment inquiry is fact-free, Karlan said repeatedly that she’s rooting her testimony in the countless sworn testimonies that were released publicly by the House Intelligence. And she has read them all, she said.
"You know, I spent all of Thanksgiving vacation sitting there reading these transcripts," she said, adding that she "ate a turkey that came to us in the mail that was already cooked because I was spending my time doing this."
And that testimony, she said, was telling.
"Ambassador Sondland said he had to announce the investigations — he’s talking about President Zelenskiy — he had to announce the investigations, he didn’t have to do them as I understood it," Karlan said, apparently reading from a transcript of testimony. "What I took that to mean was that this was not about whether Vice President Biden committed corruption nor not. This was about injuring someone the president thought of as a particularly hard opponent."
Committee takes a break
The House Judiciary Committee has taken a break in the impeachment inquiry hearing for approximately 10 minutes.
OPINION: Democrats' impeachment report is too muddled to change any minds
Impeachment is a political act that relies on making a legal case. And the lawyering in this report is atrocious.
Other readers may have different takeaways from this report, but my sense is that people who weren’t already predisposed to want President Donald Trump removed from office prematurely still won’t want him tossed after skimming this.
Law profs: Trump's actions are impeachable whether he got what he wanted or not
All of the law professors called as Democratic witnesses agreed that Trump's push for Ukraine to probe the Bidens and Democrats is impeachable regardless of whether Ukraine carried out or announced those investigations.
Whether or not Ukraine followed through on Trump's ask is irrelevant when considering whether Trump's conduct is impeachable, they said.
Feldman compared it to Watergate, where Nixon's team botched the operation. Karlan said "soliciting itself is the impeachable offense, regardless of whether the other person comes up with it," and compared it to a police officer asking for a bribe in order to let someone off the hook, only to let that person go when they could not come up with the money.
She said Trump's action "would have been an impeachable act even if" Zelenskiy "refused right there on the phone."
Gerhardt said he agreed with his counterparts' assessments, saying impeachments are "always focusing on someone who didn't quite get as far as they wanted to."
Hoyer: 'Serious questions' about Devin Nunes' actions
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Wednesday that actions by Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, had raised "serious questions" that needed to be looked into.
A report released Tuesday by the House Intelligence Committee contained phone records between Nunes and Rudy Giuliani in April, when Giuliani was publicly calling for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
When asked about Nunes, Hoyer, at his weekly off-camera briefing with reporters, said: "I think there are serious questions that have been raised by Mr. Nunes' actions, and we need to look at them and see what action ought to be taken if any. And I want to have input from other people before I opine on what ought to be done."
Hoyer did not specify what actions he was referring to, but he also addressed today's impeachment hearing and the timeline of drawing up and voting on any articles of impeachment.
"I think there is time to do it before the end of the year, but I am not saying that we are going to do it by the end of the year," Hoyer said. "But I am saying if the Judiciary Committee comes forward with recommendations and they come forward with recommendations in a timeframe in which we can get it done, then we will have the time to do it."
Karlan: Trump's push for investigations amounts to the impeachable offense of bribery
Karlan said that Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate Biden and Democrats amounted to bribery, which is specifically laid out as an impeachable offense.
In recent weeks, Democrats have started to accuse Trump of committing bribery in the impeachment inquiry.
Feldman then echoed Karlan's assessment.
Prof. Karlan explains how bribery was defined by framersDec. 4, 201901:59
Karlan to lawmakers: 'It's your responsibility' to ensure a fair 2020 election
Karlan made the most succinct argument for why Congress has to remove the president if he’s found to be trying to cheat to win a second term.
“It’s your responsibility to make sure that all Americans get to vote in a free and fair election next November,” she said.
Eisen hints at possible articles of impeachment in his opening questioning
Norman Eisen, the lead counsel for the House Judiciary Committee Democrats, hinted at what the committee may recommend as articles of impeachment at the onset of his 45 minutes of questioning Wednesday.
Eisen began by asking about several charges that might be included: abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice.
As NBC News reported yesterday, Democrats are considering one to two articles on abuse of power, one article on contempt and obstruction of Congress, and one related to obstruction of justice.
Haake: Roll call votes can 'prevent this hearing from gaining any coherence'
Hillary Clinton says every American should read House impeachment report
Turley: Impeachment is wrong because it's being rushed, not because Trump is right
George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, the Republicans' witness, said the impeachment of Trump is about the "opacity of evidence" and the "abundance of anger," comparing it to the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson in the 1860s.
He said then, like now, Congress created a "trap-door crime" to impeach the president.
"I get it. You're mad. The president's mad," Turley said. "My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad."
He said he thought perhaps even his goldendoodle was "mad," though he said that it is supposed to be a happy dog.
Turley said this impeachment process would harm every future president. He said impeachment was not wrong because Trump acted properly or because Congress had no legitimate reason to investigate, but rather because it was being rushed.
Of note, Turley, who made clear at the outset that he did not support Trump in 2016, testified before the House Judiciary Committee in 1998 in support of impeaching President Bill Clinton.