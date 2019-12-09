The House Judiciary Committee on Monday will hear from lawyers for both Democrats and Republicans on findings from the Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry over allegations that President Donald Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in order to pressure their government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Witnesses for the Intelligence Committee include majority counsel Daniel Goldman and the Republicans' lawyer, Steve Castor. Also on the witness list is Barry Berke, majority counsel for the Judiciary Committee. The hearing begins at 9 a.m.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- The House Intelligence Committee released a report on their findings last week and transmitted it to the Judiciary Committee on Friday. Read The 10 most important lines.
- The first hearing included testimony from four eminent legal scholars debating whether the president's dealings with Ukraine constituted impeachable offenses. Read our 10 takeaways.
- Read everything we learned from the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings.
Live Blog
Esper declines to say if he knew of political considerations involved with Ukraine aid
Defense Secretary Mark Esper declined to say Sunday whether he was aware of any political considerations regarding the months-long hold on nearly $400 million in U.S. security aid to Ukraine.
"I'm not going to get into any of that," Esper told "Fox News Sunday." "Again, there is a congressional inquiry underway and I'll leave that process unto itself."
Esper said there were "technical and legal issues" preventing the Pentagon from providing Congress with requested documents pertaining to the hold on military aid.
Swalwell: Mueller Report will be included in articles of impeachment as pattern of behavior
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., gave brief remarks after exiting a Judiciary Committee meeting in Longworth Office Building.
He discussed forthcoming potential articles of impeachment, indicated that the Mueller Report would at least be included in articles as far as establishing the president's pattern of behavior.
"I can promise you that the pattern of inviting foreign governments to help him cheat an election, and covering up investigations, that will be included," Swalwell said.
He noted that Monday's hearing will present to the American people evidence not previously revealed in live hearings, including phone calls involving the House Intelligence Committee's ranking member, Rep. Devin Nunes.
Nadler: Impeachment articles will go before Judiciary this week
Highlights from the Constitutional experts' testimony
