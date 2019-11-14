Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is giving public testimony Friday in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Yovanovitch also testified behind closed doors last month, where she detailed her abrupt ouster from her post. She told impeachment investigators that the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, advised her to tweet praise of Trump to save her job, according to a transcript of her testimony made public last week.
Her testimony follows an appearance by Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a senior State Department official, who testified together in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House. Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts.
Live Blog
Graham: Not going to let Trump be convicted 'based on a bunch of hearsay'
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vowed Thursday not to vote for proceeding with a Senate impeachment trial unless the whistleblower comes forward.
"I will not allow trial in the Senate to go forward with my vote unless the whistleblower comes forward, even though they're offering hearsay," Graham told reporters outside a Judiciary Committee meeting.
"Now, I want to know, is there a connection between the whistleblower, the CIA, Biden or any other Democrat that would ... cast suspicions over their motives?" Graham asked. "I want to get to the bottom of this. We're not going to let the president of the United States be tried based on anonymous accusation. We're not going to let him be convicted in the Senate based on a bunch of hearsay."
Graham, who chairs the Judiciary panel, said a Senate trial would legitimize "a process that I think is a danger to the presidency itself. You’re having hearings in the House where Democrats only call witnesses, the whistleblower is being shielded from examination. It’s fundamentally unfair."
Graham added that if the tables were turned, with a Democratic president and a majority of Republicans in the House, a similar situation would "destroy the presidency over time. And how would you, as a member of Congress, like to be on the receiving end of this? Somebody said you did something wrong, the whistleblower complaint, but you can’t find out who they are, and all the accusations against you are based on hearsay. This is a dangerous precedent to set for the country."