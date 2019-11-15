Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is giving public testimony Friday regarding the circumstances of her abrupt ouster from her post as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Catch up quickly:
- Trump accused of witness intimidation in real time. Chairman Schiff said the impeachment investigators will take that "very seriously."
- Yovanovitch calls Trump's attacks "very intimidating." The former ambassador also said she felt threatened by Trump's statement about her to the Ukrainian president.
- Yovanovitch says Trump administration kneecapped her diplomatic efforts. "The State Department is being hollowed out from within," she said.
Follow us here for breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House. Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts.
Live Blog
Yovanovitch emphasizes 'it’s been a very, very difficult time'
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., asked how the smear campaign against Yovanovitch affected her and her family.
“It’s been a very, very difficult time,” Yovanovitch replied.
“There’s a question as to why the kind of campaign to get me out of Ukraine happened, because all the president has to do is say he wants a different ambassador,” she said.
Sewell also asked Yovanovitch if she is a “never-Trumper.” Yovanovitch replied that she wasn’t.
Earlier, Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas., used his questioning to apparently suggest that any sympathy for Yovanovitch is misplaced because she landed a cushy job at Georgetown University after being recalled from the State Department and remains an employee of the agency.
OPINION: At impeachment hearings against Trump, GOP must not join in Democrats' showboating
The second hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday followed House Democrats opening the proceedings to the public Wednesday — and it was about time. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, which is in charge of the inquiry, kicked off his opening statement on that occasion by predicting, “What we will witness today is a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats.”
He was half-right. The impeachment hearings have indeed been “a televised theatrical performance.” But it’s been staged by both Democrats and Republicans. And so before we go much further in this process, I’d like to urge my fellow travelers on the right (I’m looking at you, Jim Jordan): Please don’t continue to grandstand on impeachment. It only hurts the cause and draws attention away from the invidious ways the Democrats themselves are piling on the drama.
Yovanovitch says she would have pushed back on Trump’s requests
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., got Yovanovitch, who was recalled before Trump’s July 25 call, to answer several hypotheticals about the president's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Himes asked, quoting the memo of the July 25 call, if she would have recommended that Trump ask about CrowdStrike, to which she said no.
Himes also asked if she would have recommended that Trump delay congressionally mandated aid and ask the Ukrainian president to find out about Biden's son. She also said no. The questions get at what the motive might have been for recalling her.
Hearing moves to 5-minute round
The staff questioning round has now ended. The committee has moved to the five-minute member round for the 22 lawmakers, alternating between Democrats and Republicans. Members can give their time to other members if they would like. The member questions should last roughly two hours, barring any breaks or procedural delays.
Castor questions Yovanovitch's praise of Volker
Castor appears to be trying to draw a contrast between Yovanovitch’s prior praise for Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, with the narrative being put forth by Democrats that Volker was an integral part of the shadow diplomacy team between Washington and Kyiv.
Castor brought up several instances where Yovanovitch had previously praised Volker, including once calling him “a brilliant diplomat.”
“I believe that to be true,” Yovanovitch said.
Castor, however, then brought up how the testimony of several figures in the impeachment inquiry, including Volker himself, has established Volker as part — along with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer; the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland; and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry — of an irregular, shadow diplomacy team team in Ukraine.
“I think he tried to do what he thought was right,” Yovanovitch said.
Jordan and Nunes chat with Castor
Yovanovitch reminds Castor what American intel has said
In response to persistent questioning about the unfounded claim that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, Yovanovitch reminded Castor what American intelligence already concluded: It was Russia.
"Our own U.S. intelligence community has determined that those who interfered in the election were in Russia," she said.
White House defends Trump tweet criticizing Yovanovitch
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told NBC News in a statement that Trump's tweet about Yovanovitch "was not witness intimidation, it was simply the President’s opinion, which he is entitled to."
She added, "This is not a trial, it is a partisan political process — or to put it more accurately, a totally illegitimate, charade stacked against the President. There is less due process in this hearing than any such event in the history of our country. It’s a true disgrace."
Ex-DNC staffer referenced by GOP speaks out
Alexandra Chalupa, the former DNC contractor at the center of the theory of Ukrainian interference in 2016, is responding on Twitter after her name was invoked several times today in the Yovanovitch hearing. She says she “never worked” for a foreign government and hasn’t been to Ukraine:
Earlier this month NBC reported exclusively from Ukraine on a new effort to push this theory, which holds that Chalupa coordinated with Ukrainian embassy officials to dig up dirt on Paul Manafort. Here’s more background on Chalupa from our story.
Although Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American who was a part-time DNC contractor in 2016, acknowledges contact with the embassy during that period, she wrote on Facebook that it's "nonsense" to claim she was running a research operation or seeking Manafort dirt from the embassy. Ukraine's embassy denies working with her on anything election-related, and the DNC says she never did opposition research for the party.
Either way, there have been no indications that the top levels of Ukraine's government ordered or were aware of attempts to interfere in 2016. In contrast, U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia's extensive efforts to intervene in that same election were directed by the Kremlin.
Yovanovitch pushes back on conspiracy theory question
Yovanovitch pushed back on unfounded allegations that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to oppose Trump’s candidacy and that a Democratic operative was working with the D.C. embassy to get intelligence. But she testified that she would not have been privy to that unfounded claim because it happened in the U.S.