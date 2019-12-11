LIVE COVERAGE

Impeachment live updates: Judiciary Committee debates two articles against Trump

Latest news from the hearings as the House Judiciary Committee discusses amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Watch live: House debates articles of impeachment against Trump

Dec. 11, 201900:00

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public discussion about amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first hearing began at 7 p.m. as committee members deliver opening statements.

Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry

Live Blog

Geoff Bennett

12m ago / 2:14 AM UTC

How the markup sessions will go

The House Judiciary Committee will on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET hold a public markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Committee members will deliver opening statements later this evening and lawmakers will then discuss the articles, debate amendments and ultimately vote beginning at 9 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

NBC News

4h ago / 10:34 PM UTC

Trump blasts articles as 'impeachment light'

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, President Trump railed against the articles of impeachment, saying it was the lightest impeachment in the country’s history.

Trump: ‘This is impeachment lite’

Dec. 11, 201901:52

 

NBC News

4h ago / 10:34 PM UTC

Read the full text of the articles of impeachment

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Tuesday announced the introduction of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Read the full text of the articles here:

 

NBC News