The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public discussion about amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first hearing began at 7 p.m. as committee members deliver opening statements.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- The House on Tuesday announced two articles of impeachment over what House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler described as "high crimes and misdemeanors": abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
- Monday's hearing, which included roughly nine hours of testimony, was marked by interruptions and fiery exchanges.
- Read everything we learned from the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Live Blog
How the markup sessions will go
The House Judiciary Committee will on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET hold a public markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Committee members will deliver opening statements later this evening and lawmakers will then discuss the articles, debate amendments and ultimately vote beginning at 9 a.m. ET Thursday morning.
Trump blasts articles as 'impeachment light'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, President Trump railed against the articles of impeachment, saying it was the lightest impeachment in the country’s history.
Trump: ‘This is impeachment lite’Dec. 11, 201901:52
Read the full text of the articles of impeachment
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Tuesday announced the introduction of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Read the full text of the articles here: