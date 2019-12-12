The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public discussion about amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first hearing began at 7 p.m. as committee members deliver opening statements.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- The House on Tuesday announced two articles of impeachment over what House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler described as "high crimes and misdemeanors": abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
- Monday's hearing, which included roughly nine hours of testimony, was marked by interruptions and fiery exchanges.
Bass blasts Republicans for calling impeachment a 'coup'
Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., excoriated Republicans for calling the impeachment inquiry a coup to overthrow President Donald Trump
"This is not a coup, and it is irresponsible to label a constitutional process a coup," she said.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who is also on the House Judiciary Committee, previously called the process the "slowest-moving coup in history."
Jon Meacham: GOP arguing that Trump is a monarchDec. 12, 201901:45
This is Rep. Lofgren's third impeachment
Collins rails against Democrats, calls their impeachment effort a 'three-year vendetta'
Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., blasted Democrats for the articles of impeachment against the president, including one that targets his alleged abuse of power.
“Two articles? Like that? Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress? The only abuse of power is the majority” racing against the clock and the calendar “determining what impeachment looks like — that’s the abuse of power,” said Collins.
Collins blasts Democrats over articles of impeachmentDec. 12, 201910:55
He said that the real legacy of the impeachment hearing “will not be the removal of Donald Trump as president, which only the Senate has the power to do.
“In fact, they see the majority for what they are: a three-year vendetta to get somebody that they couldn't beat and they’re desperate to do it before he beats them against next year.”
Collins said that he predicts Trump will be president for five more years, winning re-election next year.
Nadler makes case for impeachment, urges Republicans to honor their oath: 'How would you be remembered?'
Chairman Nadler opened the House Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing to markup the articles of impeachment against President Trump by laying out the allegations against Trump and urging Republicans to honor their oath and remember their legacy.
He argued that President Trump put his private interests above American national security and compromised the integrity of U.S. elections by pressuring a vulnerable ally. He also said that the House must use impeachment to hold Trump accountable despite the upcoming election because his abuse of power will continue unchecked.
"Over the past 94 days since the House investigation began — indeed, over the past three years — one indisputable truth has emerged: if we do not respond to President Trump’s abuses of power, the abuses will continue," Nadler said. "We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems when the president threatens the very integrity of that election."
He also urged Republicans to consider their constitutional oath.
"I hope every member of this committee will withstand the political pressures of the moment," he said. "When his time has passed, when his grip on our politics is gone, when our country returns, as surely it will, to calmer times and stronger leadership, history will look back on our actions here today. How would you be remembered?"
The markup has started
There will be opening statements first from the Nadler, followed by the Collins and then the remaining 38 members alternating back and forth between Democrats and Republicans.
House Intelligence Committe sends Pence aide's classified supplemental testimony to Judiciary
Ahead of the Judiciary Committee markup hearing, supplemental testimony from Vice President Pence's aide Jennifer Williams was declassified and sent to the Judiciary.
Per a Committee official:
"Last week, the House Intelligence Committee requested that the Office of the Vice President declassify supplemental testimony provided by Jennifer Williams regarding the Vice President’s September 18, 2019 call with the Ukrainian President, so Members could see further corroborative evidence as it considers articles of impeachment, and provide the public further understanding of the events in question. The Office of the Vice President has not responded to our letter.
"Today, the Committee informed the Judiciary Committee of the classified supplemental submission and is making it available for the Committee’s review and consideration during their markup of the articles of impeachment."
Williams, a special adviser on Europe and Russia to Pence who listened in on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, said that call gave her cause for concern.
Williams said she "found the July 25th phone call unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter."
Graham on a Senate impeachment trial: 'I think we should vote and end it'
Rep. Lieu missing markup sessions following surgery
Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., will not be attending the articles of impeachment markup this week due to a medical procedure, according to his chief of staff.
Lieu had chest pain on Monday and on Tuesday underwent stent surgery. He is now in recovery.
“He does plan to watch a lot of TV as he recovers,” Marc Cevasco said.
Graham strongly rebuts Ukrainian meddling in 2016 election during Senate hearing
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, disputed a growing GOP-led conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election at a panel hearing Wednesday to review the findings of the DOJ's inspector general report.
"We know the Russians are messing in our election. And it was the Russians, ladies and gentlemen, who stole the Democratic National Committee emails, Podesta’s emails, and screwed around with Hillary Clinton. It wasn’t the Ukrainians — it was the Russians. And they’re coming after us again," Graham said.
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz also agreed with Graham that it was the Russians who attacked the DNC and stole the committee's emails to hurt Clinton's campaign.
The president and his allies have floated a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not the Kremlin — that interfered in the election in order to hurt Trump and help Clinton. The claim was also repeated by GOP lawmakers during the public impeachment hearings into Trump’s alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as a discredited conspiracy theory involving Democrats in 2016.