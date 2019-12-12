The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public discussion about amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first meeting on Wednesday night saw a debate among lawmakers before a scheduled vote on Thursday on the two articles before sending it to the House floor. The Thursday session begins at 9 a.m.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- On the eve of the scheduled vote on articles of impeachment, Democrats argued late Wednesday that Congress must hold the president accountable, while Republicans charged that the only abuse of power was by the Democrats.
- The House on Tuesday announced two articles of impeachment over what House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler described as "high crimes and misdemeanors": abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
- Monday's hearing, which included roughly nine hours of testimony, was marked by interruptions and fiery exchanges.
- Read everything we learned from the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
The markup meeting is back in session
House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler gaveled in the second day of the markup on articles of impeachment at roughly 9:03 a.m.
The markup is in recess until Thursday morning
The first day of the markup concluded at 10:34 p.m. The meeting will continue at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
A lot of empty seats in the audience
Unlike previous hearings, tonight the hearing room in the Longworth House Office Building has more empty seats than full ones.
There are no House members watching from the audience.
GOP counsel Steve Castor is sitting in the first row, and Rep. Jordan has come down to chat with him periodically. GOP lawmakers have come and gone after speaking. Gaetz, Buck and Ratcliffe have all left, and it’s not clear if they’ll return.
Some Democrats have cycled in and out of the room, but at the moment only two of their seats are empty. With the exception of Gohmert and Gaetz, tonight’s hearing has been much more high-minded and somber than others. There have been no procedural hijinks, and lots of appeals to the founders’ visions, holding up of pocket Constitutions and personal anecdotes supporting votes.
Jayapal calls Trump the 'smoking gun'
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., made her case for impeachment by arguing that the president abused his power by pressuring a "fragile ally" to investigate a political rival by withholding aid.
"This is not hearsay. The president was the first and best witness in this case. The president admitted to his wrongdoing and corrupt intent on national television. The president is the smoking gun," she said.
She argued that if Congress does not hold Trump accountable he will commit abuses of power again.
"The smoking gun is already re-loaded and whether or not it gets fired, that's up to us," she said.
GOP impeachment posters attack, mock Democrats
House Judiciary Republicans brought large posters to the impeachment markup to call out Democrats over the inquiry.
One sign, without context, reads: "44% of House Democrats already voted to impeach President Trump. The outcome is predetermined."
The other sign takes aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairs of the committees leading the impeachment inquiry, dubbing them the "Coastal Impeachment Squad" because most represent New York or California.
Gaetz rails against 'hot garbage impeachment'
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., railed against the "hot garbage impeachment" during his opening remarks and called the process a "political hit job."
Gaetz is one of the president's staunchest allies in Congress and has repeatedly excoriated witnesses and sharply criticized his Democratic colleagues during the impeachment hearings.
Gohmert publicly names person some Republicans say is whistleblower
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee on impeachment, said the name of a person whom Republicans believe is the whistleblower who sparked the inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The Texas lawmaker said the person's name while rattling off a list of witnesses he said should have been called as fast witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.
"Now that we have the articles of impeachment — a vague abuse of power, obstruction of Congress — the very things the majority has done in preventing us from having the witness that could shed light on this, not opinion but fact witnesses, we need to hear from those witnesses,” he said. He then proceeded to say a list of names of witness he wanted to testify which included the person alleged to be the whistleblower.
Read the full story here
Bass blasts Republicans for calling impeachment a 'coup'
Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., excoriated Republicans for calling the impeachment inquiry a coup to overthrow President Donald Trump
"This is not a coup, and it is irresponsible to label a constitutional process a coup," she said.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who is also on the House Judiciary Committee, previously called the process the "slowest-moving coup in history."