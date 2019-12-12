The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public discussion about amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first meeting on Wednesday night saw a debate among lawmakers before a scheduled vote on Thursday on the two articles before sending it to the House floor. The Thursday session began at 9 a.m.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- On the eve of the scheduled vote on articles of impeachment, Democrats argued late Wednesday that Congress must hold the president accountable, while Republicans charged that the only abuse of power was by the Democrats.
- The House on Tuesday announced two articles of impeachment over what House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler described as "high crimes and misdemeanors": abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
- Monday's hearing, which included roughly nine hours of testimony, was marked by interruptions and fiery exchanges.
- Read everything we learned from the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Collins: Democrats have 'lowered the standard' for impeachment
Jordan's effort to eliminate first article of impeachment is defeated
After nearly three hours of debate, Jordan's amendment to eliminate the first article of impeachment against Trump — the one charging him with abuse of power — was voted down along party lines.
Raskin criticizes Republican defense of Trump: 'They don't accept the facts'
Pelosi says Democrats are not whipping members to support impeachment articles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that Democratic leaders are not whipping their members in favor of the articles of impeachment, assuming they come out of the Judiciary Committee and to the floor.
“We are not whipping this legislation, nor do we ever whip something like this. People have to come to their own conclusions,” she said at her weekly press conference when asked if she had a message to moderate Democrats who may be undecided about how to vote next week.
Pelosi added that she “rather not ask anybody what their vote is.”
Though, she said emphatically, “The facts are clear — irrefutable, in fact.”
Asked to react to Trump calling the articles of impeachment against him “impeachment lite,” Pelosi said. “The president is wrong.”
The president made the comment this week suggesting he expected Democrats to introduce more articles than just abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
When asked why bribery wasn’t another article, Pelosi said that she’s not a lawyer.
"The articles are what they are. They're very powerful, they're very strong."
Inside the jockeying to prosecute Donald Trump's impeachment
WASHINGTON — In furtive conversations with senior colleagues on the House floor, with their own aides and in private conclaves like Wednesday's weekly Congressional Black Caucus luncheon, Democratic lawmakers have been quietly trying to game out how to become one of the "managers" who will prosecute the case in the Senate if the House impeaches President Donald Trump.
"There are a lot of discussions going on and rumors," Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the CBC, said after the panel's impeachment session Wednesday night. "I’m told that my name is on the list [for consideration], but I have not actively sought to be one of the floor managers. ... If the speaker would like for me to do that, I would be happy to do it."
The allure of being named to a select group for a historic mission — no matter the cautionary tale provided by the last Senate trial of a president — is as self-evident as most lawmakers' desire to carve out a personal legacy, get more airtime on television and raise more campaign money.
At the same time, it's a complicated task for the politically ambitious because the picks will be made solely at the discretion of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and many House members presume that it could be disqualifying to lobby too hard — especially publicly — for posts that require the utmost solemnity.
‘I move to strike the last word!’ made simple
If you’ve been watching closely, you’ve heard these words a lot. According to the Congressional Research Service, in this context, it just means I’d like to talk now.
There's talks about adding Dershowitz to Trump's legal team, sources say
There are preliminary discussions happening now about bringing Alan Dershowitz on to the president's legal team, according to a source familiar with the conversations, but the source cautions no final decision has been made and so far nothing appears imminent.
Dershowitz, who was at the White House yesterday for a Hanukkah reception, has often defended the president re: the Mueller investigation on cable news. But he also has described himself as a "loyal liberal who has supported every Democratic candidate for president since I campaigned for Adlai Stevenson in 1952," and has said he didn't agree with some of the president's policies — like on the travel ban and DREAMers.
He'd likely be a controversial pick: cases he has defended or advised on include those of O.J. Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein. He's a professor emeritus at Harvard Law and a graduate of Yale Law.
Trump is watching (and inaccurately tweeting)
It appears the president has tuned in.
He's right that he asked President Zelenskiy to "do us a favor," but he's misstating Democrats' statements here.
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, was posing a hypothetical about a governor asking for a favor when she said "do me a favor," and according to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's retelling, Trump said, "I would like you to do a favor, though." She didn't use an "us" or "me."
Bannon predicts impeachment will backfire for Democrats and an 'Ali-Frazier' Trump-Clinton rematch
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told CNBC on Thursday that he thinks the impeachment process has ensured Trump’s re-election in 2020 and that Democrats will lose their House majority to Republicans. He also predicted Hillary Clinton is going to jump into the Democratic primary for an “Ali-Frazier” rematch with Trump.
"What the Democrats, I think, may have done is to lock in control of the Senate, reinforce President Trump's re-election in 2020, and also concede the House so we could be back to the beginning of the Trump administration when we had all aspects of government," Bannon said.
"What they're going to turn to is who can save the Democratic Party ... I think you're going to see a rematch, Ali-Frazier — it's going to be Clinton-Trump in 2020."
Gaetz says there's 'no evidence' Ukraine was aware of hold on military aid, but evidence suggests otherwise
Gaetz asserted there is "no evidence" that Ukrainian officials were even aware of a hold on nearly $400 million of military aid.
The evidence suggests otherwise.
Pentagon official Laura Cooper testified before impeachment investigators that her staff received emails from Ukrainian officials asking what was going on with the aid as early as July 25 — the same day as the Trump/Zelenskiy call.
"What is going on with Ukrainian security assistance?" one Ukrainian contact emailed a member of Cooper's staff, she testified.
Though she could not be certain the check-in was a result of the recently placed hold on aid or just a regular inquiry, she said, "It's my experience with the Ukrainians they would call about specific things, not just generally checking in on the assistance package."