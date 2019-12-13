The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstructing Congress. The historic vote lasted just a few minutes following a marathon, 14-hour public discussion about amendments to the articles.
Committee votes to recommend second impeachment article against Trump
The House Judiciary Committee has now voted to recommend the second of two impeachment articles against Trump for a full House vote, completing an arduous committee process for the most powerful action Congress can take against a commander-in-chief.
The committee voted along party lines, again 23-17, to advance the article on obstruction of Congress against Trump.
Moments earlier, the committee voted along party lines to advance the first article against Trump — abuse of power — for a full House vote.
The full House is now expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break.
If approved by the full House next week, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.
Committee votes to recommend first impeachment article against Trump
After a three-day markup session, the House Judiciary Committee has voted to recommend the first of two impeachment articles against President Donald Trump for a full House vote.
The committee voted along party lines Friday morning to advance the article on abuse of power against Trump for a full House vote.
Another vote will occur in the coming moments on the impeachment article against Trump for obstruction of Congress.
The full House vote is expected next week.
The third day of the markup has resumed
The third day of the markup meeting is got underway at 10:03 a.m. with votes on both articles of impeachment expected to take place soon.
Here's what we're expecting Friday once the Judiciary Committee meeting resumes
At 10 a.m., the House Judiciary Committee will continue its three-day markup to consider the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — one on abuse of power and one on obstruction of Congress.
The markup debate is over and no additional amendments can be offered Friday. All there’s really left to do is vote on recommending Article I and then Article II to the House floor. It’s possible, given how upset Republicans were Thursday night about the surprise move by Nadler, that there could be procedural moves by the Republicans to delay the vote.
WH counsel Pat Cipollone expected to defend Trump in Senate impeachment trial
White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to argue on behalf of President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial, a senior administration official told NBC News Friday.
News of Cipollone's plan to defend Trump was first reported by Bloomberg News.
House Republicans narrow in on potential Democratic defectors for final impeachment votes
WASHINGTON — Confident that their ranks will remain united in the potential final House votes on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Republicans are turning their attention to Democrats, hoping to pressure at least a handful into joining them in opposition, according to two Republican House aides.
In particular, Republicans are focusing on as many as eight Democrats who have indicated that they remain undecided on the matter, according to one aide with knowledge of the effort. Those eight are part of a group of 31 who won their seats in 2018 from districts also carried by Trump in 2016.
“Some of our members will do informal outreach to Democrats on the fence they have relationships with,” a second GOP aide told NBC News. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has also been talking with some Democrats, according to an second aide familiar with the conversations.
Final votes on the articles are expected next week after Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee announced suddenly late Thursday that the panel would not vote on them as planned, delaying their expected passage and angering Republicans.
Trump tweets praise for House Republican 'warriors'
The president is wasting no time taking to Twitter on Friday morning, picking up where he left off.
Trump mischaracterizes Pelosi comments about impeachment
President Donald Trump, in a tweet late Thursday, mischaracterized comments made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., earlier in the week, in which he claimed she said that she was “duped” in an interview by saying “she has been working on impeaching me for ‘two and a half years.’”
That, however, is not what Pelosi said during an event Tuesday afternoon at Politico’s “Women Rule” summit.
Politico’s Anna Palmer asked Pelosi to react to the criticism that Democrats are racing through their impeachment inquiry of the president.
“It’s been going on for 22 months, two-and-a-half years actually,” Pelosi said initially.
Then immediately made clear she was referring to the Mueller investigation.
“I think we are not moving with speed. Was it two and a half years ago they initiated the Mueller investigation? It’s not about speed. It’s about urgency. One of the charges against the president of the United States is that he was violating his oath of office by asking for government to interfere in our election undermining the integrity of our elections,” she said.
Republicans have repeatedly argued throughout the impeachment process that Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since he first came to office in 2017. Democrats, however, have said they’ve collected detailed evidence from Trump’s Ukraine pressure campaign that merit impeachment.
The tweet was one of many for Trump on Thursday.
NO VOTE THURSDAY: Nadler recesses debate, angering Republicans
In a surprise move, Nadler announced after over 14 hours of debate and fiery exchanges between Republicans and Democrats that the committee will be in recess until 10 a.m. on Friday.
Nadler urged members to spend the time searching their conscience and evaluating how history will judge them. However, when he gaveled out, Republicans were outraged and accused Nadler of railroading the debate.
A visibly frustrated Collins, the ranking member, said GOP lawmakers were not consulted beforehand and Nadler's "integrity is gone" and "they have nothing they can offer except the kangaroo court."
"That was the most bush league play I have ever seen in life," Collins said.
Someone else in the meeting room could be heard saying "this is a sneaky move on their part" in an apparent reference to Democrats.
Democrats left the room after the meeting ended and many Republicans stayed and gave media interviews, accusing Democrats of blindsiding them.