The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstructing Congress. The historic vote lasted just a few minutes following a marathon, 14-hour public discussion about amendments to the articles.
Collins: Democrats have 'gravely abused their power'
In a statement, Collins — the ranking Republican on the committee — slammed Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee for delaying the vote on the articles until Friday and accused them of having "gravely abused their power."
“Today’s vote highlights the pettiness of last night’s delay and the folly of articles of impeachment that allege no crime and establish no case. While it’s already clear that Democrats broke their own promises to rig this outcome, what will become more obvious in the coming days and years is that Democrats gravely abused their power," Collins said.
“This abuse of power doesn’t just undermine the integrity of our chamber or the independence of future presidencies. Democrats have sacrificed core American tenets of due process, fairness and the presumption of innocence on the altar of a 2016 election that they lost three years ago," he added.
“Rather than help Americans move into the future with confidence, Democrats are attempting to knee-cap our democracy," Collins said. "They’re telling millions of voters that Democrats will work to overturn the will of the people whenever it conflicts with the will of liberal elites.”
Nadler says it's a 'sad day' and the 'House will act expeditiously'
Shortly after voting to send the two articles of impeachment to a full House vote, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler made a brief statement.
"Today is a solemn and sad day," he said. "For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
"The House will act expeditiously."
He did not take questions from reporters.
White House slams Dems' impeachment inquiry as 'desperate charade' that reached 'shameful end'
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has issued a statement slamming the impeachment inquiry against Trump as a "desperate charade" that has reached a "shameful end."
"This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end," Grisham said. "The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House."
Moments earlier, following announcements from both Trump and Beijing that they'd reached a Phase One trade deal, Grisham had tweeted that Pelosi should "take note" of "what real leadership looks like."
Trump tweets on China trade deal — but not impeachment
Eric Trump chimes in on Twitter moments after vote
Advocates for Trump, including his son Eric, immediately chimed in on Twitter, following the House Judiciary Committee's historic vote to recommend two impeachment articles against the president.
Eric Trump tweeted about stock market gains seen under his father's presidency, just as his father announced on Twitter a "very large Phase One" trade deal with China.
Later, members of the Trump re-election campaign weighed in.
“This committee vote is just another act in the Democrats’ political theater. The baseless, sham impeachment is just out-of-control partisan politics and the American people are rejecting it," Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 campaign manager, said in a statement.
Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for the president's re-election campaign, tweeted that House Democrats had "made a choice to betray the American people."
The view from the White House after the Judiciary Committee votes to impeach trump
When asked if President Trump was watching the vote as it unfolded, Kellyanne Conway told NBC News she was with him moments ago and he wasn’t watching.
Other White House officials say it’s likely the president will address impeachment when he meets with the President of Paraguay at 11:10 a.m.
These officials would not say if Rudy Giuliani — who was spotted at the White House this morning — was scheduled to meet with the president but said he remains the president’s personal attorney, to the best of their knowledge.
Rudy Giuliani spotted at the White House
The president's personal lawyer and the man at the center of Trump's Ukraine affair was seen by reporters heading toward the White House Friday, just as the Judiciary Committee votes were getting underway.
Nadler adjourns committee
Following a quick committee vote to recommend both articles of impeachment for a full House vote, Chairman Jerrold Nadler has adjourned the committee meeting.
Committee votes to recommend second impeachment article against Trump
The House Judiciary Committee has now voted to recommend the second of two impeachment articles against Trump for a full House vote, completing an arduous committee process for the most powerful action Congress can take against a commander-in-chief.
The committee voted along party lines, again 23-17, to advance the article on obstruction of Congress against Trump.
Moments earlier, the committee voted along party lines to advance the first article against Trump — abuse of power — for a full House vote.
The full House is now expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break.
If approved by the full House next week, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.
Committee votes to recommend first impeachment article against Trump
After a three-day markup session, the House Judiciary Committee has voted to recommend the first of two impeachment articles against President Donald Trump for a full House vote.
The committee voted along party lines Friday morning to advance the article on abuse of power against Trump for a full House vote.
Another vote will occur in the coming moments on the impeachment article against Trump for obstruction of Congress.
The full House vote is expected next week.
The third day of the markup has resumed
The third day of the markup meeting is got underway at 10:03 a.m. with votes on both articles of impeachment expected to take place soon.