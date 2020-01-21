The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, stemming from his dealings with Ukraine, has moved to the Senate after the House adopted two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The trial begins after a weekslong impasse over how the Senate would proceed, including whether witnesses would be called. Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Highlights from the Senate trial
- The Senate is expected to vote on a resolution setting the rules for the trial after killing Democratic amendments seeking subpoenas for Trump administration documents.
- Democrats blasted the Republican plan, which McConnell modified at the last minute to allow each side to present arguments in 24 hours over three days instead of two.
How the Senate entered Trump impeachment trial mode
One senator wandered around the Senate floor doing mini-squats, as if to prepare for a long day ahead in his seat. Another senator who normally travels home from Washington daily told his wife he might not be home for two weeks. Still another filled his desk on the floor with a candy smorgasbord, to keep fellow lawmakers from going hungry.
The Senate was deep in prep mode as the trial began in earnest Tuesday, as House impeachment managers argued in favor of removing the president from office and the president’s legal team debated the trial’s rules, introduced by McConnell in an organizing resolution Monday evening that outlined the proceeding's initial parameters.
Schumer announces third amendment: to subpoena White House budget office
Schumer’s office released the text of their third amendment, this time to subpoena documents from the White House Office of Management and Budget.
This amendment will be considered after they vote on the second amendment, which is currently being debated.
What it is: Schumer’s third amendment will be to have the Senate subpoena OMB documents related to the charges against the president and regarding the suspension of assistance to Ukraine.
Why it’s important: The OMB is in possession of highly relevant records and communications related to the charges against the president. These include communications involving or referring to acting chief of staff and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, senior adviser to the acting chief of staff Robert Blair, and OMB Associate Director Michael Duffey, all of whom defied lawful subpoenas for their testimony. A reminder, on Jan. 2, Just Security revealed emails from OMB in which Mr. Duffey wrote regarding aid to Ukraine that there was "Clear direction from POTUS to continue to hold." More information about why these specific OMB documents are so important can be found in Schumer’s Dec. 23 letter to his colleagues.
Trump's allies in the House take in Senate debate
As Schiff spoke on the floor, Trump's House allies Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., watched from the back row on the Republican side of the chamber.
Gohmert occasionally whispered something to the others that he appeared to find entertaining, while they sat silently.
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., appeared to nod off during the presentation. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., seemed among the least impressed of the senators about the arguments being presented.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, passed a handwritten note to McConnell’s aide in the front row.
Upon the Senate’s vote to block the Democrats’ amendment calling for White House documents, Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., chatted at the back of the chamber. Murphy initially addressed Romney, who listened intently, before the two exchanged their thoughts, smiling.
Two impeachment managers make history
Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Tuesday became the first female manager of a presidential impeachment.
And just a few moments ago, Rep. Val Demings became the first African American to serve in the role.
Cheryl Mills was the first woman, and first African American to speak on the Senate floor during an impeachment trial. She was on Clinton's defense team.
Schiff argues House is ready to present case — if Senate will allow witnesses
Schumer introduces amendment to subpoena State Dept. records
Schumer introduced his second amendment, to subpoena State Department documents related to the charges against the president. They are reading the text of the amendment now.
Why it’s important: The State Department is in possession of highly relevant records and communications involving officials in the Office of the Secretary as well as officials covering Ukraine who have direct knowledge of the key events in question. These records were requested as part of the House impeachment inquiry, but the Trump administration refused to produce these and other key documents.
More information about why these specific State Department documents are so important can be found in Schumer’s Dec. 23 letter to his colleagues.
After hearing debate, McConnell will make a motion to table the amendment, which is expected to pass.
Still TBD how many amendments we will see today.
Senate kills first Schumer amendment on party lines
The Senate voted on party lines to kill the first Schumer amendment, which would have subpoenaed the White House for documents related to Ukraine.
"In keeping with the model used in President Clinton’s trial, prior to hearing the case and the answers to Senators’ questions, I will vote to table any attempts by either side to subpoena documents or witnesses before that stage in the trial," Collins said in a statement.
GOP senators take notes. McConnell appears to take a nap.
During Lofgren’s presentation, McConnell appeared to nod off in the front row.
Gardner, Romney and Lee all took a great deal of notes. Collins did so sporadically.
Republicans Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Ben Sasse of Nebraska were passing notes between them and appeared to be laughing in the back of the chamber.
Dershowitz says he was wrong during Clinton trial to say impeachment doesn't require 'technical' crime
Dershowitz on Tuesday said he was retracting comments he made in 1998 about then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment.
In an interview with CNN's Larry King that year, Dershowitz said impeachment "certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty. You don't need a technical crime."