The Democratic House managers are using their final day of arguments — the fourth full day of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial — to make their case that President Donald Trump obstructed Congress in denying them witness testimony and documents.
Highlights from the Senate trial
- 'Get rid of her': A voice appearing to be Trump's is heard on tape demanding diplomat Yovanovitch's ouster.
- Lead House manager Adam Schiff warned his fellow lawmakers that "the next time, it just may be you" whoTrump targets.
- Democratic House manager Rep. Val Demings says the evidence is 'pretty painful' for senators.
Graham says he's not feeling well
Some have observed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has been leaving the chamber a number of times during the trial, and he even missed when his name was dropped during Thursday’s session.
We asked him what he’s been doing: “I have been sick as a dog, have spent more time in the bathroom than I normally do," Graham said. "If I were you I wouldn't get too close to me. See if I would have known I was coming up I would have stayed to watch. Nobody likes watching me more than me.”
Finally, some sweet news: Toomey gets 700 pounds of chocolate
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., got a special delivery Friday morning after news got out about senators only being allowed to eat candy while on the floor during the impeachment trial: 700 pounds of Hershey's chocolates.
The sweet treats, which arrived at his office in dozens of boxes, will help resupply the Senate candy desk, which Toomey has kept stocked since 2015.
“This week, there has been a great amount of interest in the candy desk — from inquiring journalists and also hungry senators," a spokesperson for Toomey said. "Thankfully, Hershey’s is sending reinforcements that have just been delivered."
It's worked out well for senators that Toomey is in charge of the desk, which is located in the back row of the Republican side of the chamber, since the Hershey Co. is headquartered in his home state of Pennsylvania.
During the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999, Rick Santorum, then a Republican senator from Pennsylvania, ran the drawer, providing senators with York Peppermint Patties. Only water, milk and candy are allowed to be consumed on the Senate floor.
Toomey also provided baskets of chocolates and treats to the Senate press galleries, to help reporters through the long days of covering the trial.
The case of the vanishing fidget spinners (another Senate mystery)
Unlike during Thursday’s arguments, no fidget spinners were spotted in the chamber on Friday, including on the desk of fidget spinner supplier Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
NBC News is checking to see if they have been banned from the Senate floor.
The absence of the toys is a stark departure from the day before, when restless senators, sitting through endless hours of the trial, were spotted playing with them.
Burr on Thursday had handed out the fidget spinners to several of his fellow senators in the chamber, and was seen playing with a blue one while listening to arguments. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., was spotted playing with a purple one during arguments.
Burr said Friday he'd handed them out because they "are just an obvious way to keep people awake.”
'Get rid of her': A voice appearing to be Trump's heard on tape demanding diplomat Yovanovitch's ouster
A voice that appears to be that of President Donald Trump ordered aides to "get rid" of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch after two now-indicted Rudy Giuliani associates told him she had been badmouthing him, according to an audiotape reviewed by ABC News.
The network said the tape appeared to include a discussion between Trump and Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman at a small private dinner. Trump has denied knowing the pair and dismissed numerous pictures of them together as just photos taken at public events.
NBC News has neither obtained nor heard the recording and cannot verify the authenticity of the ABC report.
Senate GOP expresses unhappiness in heavily edited 'Groundhog Day' video
How Rudy Giuliani dragged Trump to impeachmentJan. 24, 202003:12
Jeffries kicks off arguments for obstruction of Congress article against Trump
Democratic House impeachment managers have turned their attention during Friday’s proceedings — the third and final day of their opening arguments — to the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump: Obstruction of Congress.
After Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jason Crow, D-Colo., wrapped up unfinished arguments related to Thursday’s proceedings, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., kicked off the case being made on obstruction.
"At the heart of Article II, Obstruction of Congress, is a simple troubling reality” Jeffries said. “President Trump tried to cheat, he got caught and then he worked hard to cover it up."
"The president tried to cheat, he got caught and then he worked hard to cover it up,” he repeated, for emphasis.
Jeffries: Trump 'got caught' and 'worked hard to cover it up'Jan. 24, 202001:39
How to keep your spine healthy while sitting on a Senate seat
Glasses of milk, birthday cake, and now this ...
Democrats, presenting case on obstruction of Congress, have some questions for Republican senators
A Democratic staffer working on the impeachment trial provided the following information on Friday's presentation:
Yesterday, the House managers laid out a powerful case to both senators and the American people: President Trump abused his power to cheat our elections, and in so doing, jeopardized our national security interest. Today, we’re going to go through the open-and-shut case on President Trump’s unprecedented obstruction of Congress.
In the face of overwhelming facts and a mountain of evidence, Senate Republicans continue to deflect, distract and distort the truth. The American people and our democracy deserve better. Every Republican senator should answer the following questions at the center of the case against President Trump.
- The president refused to produce any documents. At least some clearly should have been produced to Congress. There is no possible claim that they are covered by executive privilege. They are even being produced in FOIA lawsuits. Aren’t you worried that a future president could use the same argument against you in a Senate investigation to refuse to produce any documents?
- Aren’t you worried that if you do not subpoena documents and witnesses after the opening arguments, that new information will come out at a later that could have been relevant to your decision? Will that make your decision look political?
- In his own words, the president said he wants a foreign government to investigate his political rival. If you do not vote to remove him, are you saying it is OK for the president to go right back to doing that? Do you agree that this activity is “perfect” and should continue, especially before the election?