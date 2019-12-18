The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Should the articles pass, as expected, in the Democratic-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- The full vote comes days after a marathon, 14-hour debate last Thursday that stretched into late into the night, before Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., decided to adjourn and hold the votes on the articles the following morning. All Judiciary votes on Friday went along party lines.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Protesters start gathering outside the Capitol
Democrats block GOP motion to adjourn
Minutes after the House floor opened Wednesday, Republicans called for a motion to adjourn the House for the day, and they called for a roll call vote.
Democrats blocked the motion in a 226-188 vote.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chairman of the Freedom Caucus, made the motion as he was surrounded by a number of other conservatives on the floor including former Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
During the debate over impeachment Wednesday, Republicans are expected to offer motions on the floor that will delay the final votes on the articles.
Mucarsel-Powell: Pelosi told us to 'vote our conscience' on impeachmentDec. 18, 201902:33
House chaplain delivers prayer on floor: 'Give them wisdom and discernment'
The Rev. Patrick Conroy, the House chaplain, opened the floor Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET with a prayer in which he asked for guidance for the men and women of the people’s House "as they consider important legislation" and constitutional action.
“Give them wisdom and discernment,” he said. “Help them to realize that your constituency is wider and broader than ever we could measure or determine.”
“Help them, and help us all to put away any judgments that belong to you and do what we can to live together in harmony,” Conroy added.
House gavels in, votes on GOP motion to adjourn
The House gaveled in at 9 a.m. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, made a motion to adjourn, which the House is now voting on. Democrats will kill the motion, and then members will begin one hour of debate on the rule for consideration of the articles of impeachment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has asked Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to preside over the floor debate as speaker pro tempore, an aide to the speaker said. Pelosi will speak at the opening of general debate and will preside over both votes on the articles of impeachment.
DeGette was chosen for the role because she is a master at presiding, is the Democrats' toughest speaker pro tem and has been preparing for this debate for weeks, a senior Democratic aide said.
'Everything is at stake' in today's vote, says Rep. JeffriesDec. 18, 201903:44
First Read: Impeachment caps a dark and dysfunctional decade in American politics
It’s only fitting that the decade is coming to an end with an impeachment vote against the president of the United States, because it’s been a dark 10 years in American politics.
And it’s gotten progressively worse, especially in the last three years.
Consider this timeline of controversy, gridlock, outrage and resentment in our politics. Add them all up, and it’s easily the darkest decade in politics since the 1960s. And think of anyone in their 20s right now — it’s all they’ve seen.
Schiff condemns Trump's 'lack of morality'
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, whose panel led the investigation into Trump's Ukraine dealings at the center of Democrats' abuse of power argument, joked Wednesday that the passage of President Donald Trump's scorched-earth letter that focused on Schiff was "probably the nicest thing" Trump had "to say about me" in some time.
Rep. Schiff: Timing on impeachment driven by urgencyDec. 18, 201904:02
"This president does nothing but project onto others his lack of morality," Schiff, D-Calif., told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" of Trump's Tuesday letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Read more from Schiff's interview here.
Trump on impeachment: 'Can you believe...'
Trump tweets he did 'nothing wrong' ahead of House vote on impeachmentDec. 18, 201902:29
President Donald Trump expressed disbelief on Twitter ahead of Wednesday's historic vote that the House is set to formally impeach him for his conduct involving Ukraine.
Read the full story here.
Impeachment rewind: What we learned from House Intelligence Committee hearings
From Wednesday Nov. 13 to Thursday Nov. 21, Americans were glued to their televisions, computers and streaming devices, as the House Intelligence Committee held a series of long public hearings as part of a broader Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Click here for a look back on all the things we learned from two jam-packed weeks of public testimony.
McConnell rejects Democrats' call for new witnesses in a Senate trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ripped House Democrats' impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as the "most unfair" in U.S. history a day ahead of the impeachment vote, rejecting the Democratic minority's call for new witnesses as part of a Senate trial.
"It is not the Senate's job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to guilty," McConnell, R-Ky., said.
Also Tuesday, he reporters he would not be an "impartial juror" if an impeachment trial is held in the GOP-led Senate. "I think we're going to get an almost entirely partisan impeachment," he added.
McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trialDec. 17, 201901:10
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had requested that the Senate, during its trial, call former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as well as two others, to testify about Trump’s Ukraine dealings.
Read more here.