Swalwell on impeachment vote: 'If we do nothing, we could lose everything'

The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Should the articles pass, as expected, in the Democratic-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- The full vote comes days after a marathon, 14-hour debate last Thursday that stretched into late into the night, before Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., decided to adjourn and hold the votes on the articles the following morning. All Judiciary votes on Friday went along party lines.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Democrats table GOP resolution condemning Nadler, Schiff
Democrats successfully tabled a resolution that had been introduced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the floor Wednesday that sought to condemn the actions by the Democratic chairmen of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.
Democrats tabled the privileged resolution in a 226-191 vote.
In a tweet, McCarthy said that Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., abused their power during the impeachment inquiry.
Jolly: GOP delay tactics are like the 'tantrum of a child'
Grisham explains why Trump wrote letter to Pelosi
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Wednesday that Trump wrote his six-page letter to Pelosi lambasting her and the impeachment process because “it was very important to him that he put it down in writing so that it would be safe for future generations.”
Grisham, in an interview with “Fox and Friends,” added that “this is a sad day and he wanted to make sure that he put down exactly what they're doing. A president is about to be impeached for partisan political reasons and that alone.
Grisham also took a shot at Pelosi, saying that she moved forward with impeachment because she was “held hostage by a very, very radical group within the Democratic Party, and I think that she was pressured to do so.”
“She overplayed her hand, and now she has to see it through,” Grisham said.
Protesters start gathering outside the Capitol
Democrats block GOP motion to adjourn
Minutes after the House floor opened Wednesday, Republicans called for a motion to adjourn the House for the day, and they called for a roll call vote.
Democrats blocked the motion in a 226-188 vote.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chairman of the Freedom Caucus, made the motion as he was surrounded by a number of other conservatives on the floor including former Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
During the debate over impeachment Wednesday, Republicans are expected to offer motions on the floor that will delay the final votes on the articles.
House chaplain delivers prayer on floor: 'Give them wisdom and discernment'
The Rev. Patrick Conroy, the House chaplain, opened the floor Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET with a prayer in which he asked for guidance for the men and women of the people’s House "as they consider important legislation" and constitutional action.
“Give them wisdom and discernment,” he said. “Help them to realize that your constituency is wider and broader than ever we could measure or determine.”
“Help them, and help us all to put away any judgments that belong to you and do what we can to live together in harmony,” Conroy added.
House gavels in, votes on GOP motion to adjourn
The House gaveled in at 9 a.m. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, made a motion to adjourn, which the House is now voting on. Democrats will kill the motion, and then members will begin one hour of debate on the rule for consideration of the articles of impeachment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has asked Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to preside over the floor debate as speaker pro tempore, an aide to the speaker said. Pelosi will speak at the opening of general debate and will preside over both votes on the articles of impeachment.
DeGette was chosen for the role because she is a master at presiding, is the Democrats' toughest speaker pro tem and has been preparing for this debate for weeks, a senior Democratic aide said.
First Read: Impeachment caps a dark and dysfunctional decade in American politics
It’s only fitting that the decade is coming to an end with an impeachment vote against the president of the United States, because it’s been a dark 10 years in American politics.
And it’s gotten progressively worse, especially in the last three years.
Consider this timeline of controversy, gridlock, outrage and resentment in our politics. Add them all up, and it’s easily the darkest decade in politics since the 1960s. And think of anyone in their 20s right now — it’s all they’ve seen.