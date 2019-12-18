The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Should the articles pass, as expected, in the Democratic-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- The full vote comes days after a marathon, 14-hour debate last Thursday that stretched into late into the night, before Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., decided to adjourn and hold the votes on the articles the following morning. All Judiciary votes on Friday went along party lines.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Live Blog
Meanwhile, on the Senate floor ... another sparring match
As House members kicked off debate over impeachment guidelines, the Senate leaders from both parties engaged in their own sparring match, going tit-for-tat over their competing desires over how a Senate trial of Trump should look.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., kicked things off, saying on the Senate floor that he felt it was “unfortunate” that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had made a “decision to try to angrily negotiate” the procedures of a Senate trial “through the press.
McConnell said he “hoped” that he and Schumer “can sit down” and reach an agreement about whether there should be witnesses in the trial.
Moments later, Schumer responded, saying McConnell must “offer one good reason why relevant witnesses shouldn't testify in an impeachment trial of President Trump.”
He also again urged Trump to allow four top aides to testify — former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, senior Mulvaney adviser Robert Blair and Michael Duffey, associate director for national security at the Office of Management and Budget.
Earlier, McConnell said during an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” that a Senate trial would be “good therapy” for many Senate Democrats because they’ll have to “sit there quietly and listen.”
Senate Republicans bring Baby Yoda into this
Protesters give differing signs about who they want impeached
Clinton: 'Impeachment is the only remedy'
Pelosi and other lawmakers seen wearing black ahead of impeachment vote
House Speak Nancy Pelosi was seen wearing black ahead of the full House impeachment vote.
As Pelosi walked from her office to the House chamber, she said she was "sad" about the day's proceedings and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said that the dark clothing is to reflect that it’s not a day to celebrate.
Female members informally talked about wearing dark clothing today, she said.
Other lawmakers were seen wearing black or dark colors as both parties argue for and against impeachment. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., gave an impassioned speech against impeachment on the floor wearing black.
Dems block GOP motions on vote procedure, speaking time
Republicans just tried to make two unanimous consent requests to change the process around today’s vote. Both were blocked by Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who controls the time.
The first request was from Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, who requested that votes be done one at a time, with members standing and saying their votes out loud, on camera (members vote by electronic card).
The second request was to double the amount of debate time and make sure each member had a set amount of time to speak if they want.
Gaetz: We'll lose the vote but we won the argument
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of Trump's staunchest congressional allies, conceded in a Wednesday tweet that Republicans will lose the impeachment vote Wednesday but claimed they've "won" the argument.
"Today, we will not win the vote, but we have won the argument," he tweeted. "Our country has been divided and distracted with no crime, no victim, and a terrible process."
Why is Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette presiding over floor debate?
Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi asked Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to preside over the floor debate as speaker pro tempore.
DeGette was chosen for the role because she is a master at presiding, is the Democrats' toughest speaker pro tem and has been preparing for this debate for weeks, a senior Democratic aide said.
DeGette, 62, has represented Colorado’s First Congressional District — which contains all of Denver and many of its suburbs — since 1997. She is a former chief deputy whip for House Democrats and currently sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Natural Resources.
Before serving in the House, DeGette served two terms in the Colorado state House, according to her official House biography.
As rule debate got underway, Speaker Pelosi arrived on the House floor at roughly 10:12 a.m. She is in the back corner of the chamber on the Democratic side talking to staff and members.