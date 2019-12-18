The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Should the articles pass, as expected, in the Democratic-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- The full vote comes days after a marathon, 14-hour debate last Thursday that stretched into late into the night, before Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., decided to adjourn and hold the votes on the articles the following morning. All Judiciary votes on Friday went along party lines.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Trump's impeachment, in pictures
Frank Thorp V, a producer and reporter for NBC News on Capitol Hill, has documented the impeachment proceedings against Trump since Sept. 24, when Pelosi announced a formal inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine.
Thorp used a 1950s Graflex Speed Graphic large format camera to shoot critical scenes — key witnesses on the stand, lawmakers speaking to the press — on 4x5 black-and-white film. He then developed them himself and posted the resulting images on social media.
View more of the photos here.
Lieu present for impeachment vote days after heart surgery
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., was on the House floor Wednesday morning ahead of the impeachment vote days after he had heart surgery.
Lieu, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, missed the panel's vote last week on the articles of impeachment as he recovered from the procedure. He was also in the Capitol for votes on Tuesday.
Lieu: 'Impeachment is a form of deterrence' and will 'follow' Trump
Democrat McGovern calls on Republicans 'to stand up for your Constitution,' while GOP's Cole says 'we deserve better'
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said in his closing statement as debate on the rule came to an end that if Trump’s actions aren’t checked, America is “rolling out the welcome mat” for foreign nations to interfere in U.S. elections and in choosing our leaders.
“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution,” he said, claiming that he decried partisanship.
McGovern urged his Republican colleagues to take his approach and “stand up for your Constitution.”
“When I vote yes,” he said, “my conscience will be clear.”
McGovern on impeachment vote: 'This isn't about siding with your team'
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oka., in his closing argument called the House impeachment push a “flawed process” that has gone on “at the expense of minority rights.”
“Madam speaker, we deserve better than this,” Cole said.
His remark is consistent with the argument Republican lawmakers have offered during the impeachment inquiry, claiming the process is a vendetta against Trump because Democrats lost the 2016 election and has stifled Republican opposition.
House unlikely to vote on House managers today
At this point, it seems unlikely the House will vote today on a resolution naming the impeachment managers, who act as the prosecutors in the Senate Trial.
A senior Democratic aide tells NBC News the likely next step will be a public release of the impeachment manager names, but there was no time specified for when this announcement will occur.
The rule, which will be voted on shortly, will allow the Speaker to name managers at any point after the articles pass. There will be a debate and vote on that resolution naming the managers and they have to be named in order to transmit the articles to the Senate.
Lesko on impeachment: 'The process has been rigged from the start'
Meanwhile, on the Senate floor ... another sparring match
As House members kicked off debate over impeachment guidelines, the Senate leaders from both parties engaged in their own sparring match, going tit-for-tat over their competing desires over how a Senate trial of Trump should look.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., kicked things off, saying on the Senate floor that he felt it was “unfortunate” that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had made a “decision to try to angrily negotiate” the procedures of a Senate trial “through the press.
McConnell said he “hoped” that he and Schumer “can sit down” and reach an agreement about whether there should be witnesses in the trial.
Moments later, Schumer responded, saying McConnell must “offer one good reason why relevant witnesses shouldn't testify in an impeachment trial of President Trump.”
He also again urged Trump to allow four top aides to testify — former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, senior Mulvaney adviser Robert Blair and Michael Duffey, associate director for national security at the Office of Management and Budget.
Earlier, McConnell said during an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” that a Senate trial would be “good therapy” for many Senate Democrats because they’ll have to “sit there quietly and listen.”
Senate Republicans bring Baby Yoda into this
Protesters give differing signs about who they want impeached
Clinton: 'Impeachment is the only remedy'
Pelosi and other lawmakers seen wearing black ahead of impeachment vote
House Speak Nancy Pelosi was seen wearing black ahead of the full House impeachment vote.
As Pelosi walked from her office to the House chamber, she said she was "sad" about the day's proceedings and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said that the dark clothing is to reflect that it’s not a day to celebrate.
Female members informally talked about wearing dark clothing today, she said.
Other lawmakers were seen wearing black or dark colors as both parties argue for and against impeachment. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., gave an impassioned speech against impeachment on the floor wearing black.