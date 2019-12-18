The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Should the articles pass, as expected, in the Democratic-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Dozens of House members uttered tens of thousands of words during Wednesday's — still ongoing — historic impeachment debate. Here are some of the buzziest.
- President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Trump in 2008: It would've been 'wonderful' if Pelosi impeached Bush, but Clinton impeachment 'was nonsense'
President Donald Trump is not a fan of the impeachment proceedings, but a decade ago he said it would have been "wonderful" if Nancy Pelosi had impeached a Republican predecessor, George W. Bush.
In a 2008 interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, which went viral online on Wednesday, Trump said he was "surprised" Pelosi "didn't do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush."
"It just seemed like she was really going to look to impeach Bush and get him out of office. Which personally I think would have been a wonderful thing," Trump said.
Blitzer responded, "To impeach him?"
"For the war," Trump said. "For the war! Well, he lied! He got us into the war with lies!"
Trump then contrasted Bush with former President Bill Clinton, who was impeached.
"I mean, look at the trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant," Trump said. "And they tried to impeach him, which was nonsense. And yet Bush got us into this horrible war with lies, by lying. By saying they had WMDs, by saying all sorts of things that happened not to be true."
Fast-forward to 2014, and Trump spoke wistfully of the idea of impeaching then-President Barack Obama
"He would be a mess," Trump said. "He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently."
On Wednesday, Trump and his administration fumed ahead of the House impeachment vote. The House is expected to adopt two articles of impeachment against Trump.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" Trump tweeted. "A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”
“We are all mad,” a White House official told NBC News, describing the president's reaction as one of "disbelief" that the process had reached this point.
McConnell hasn’t coordinated with Pelosi on delivery of articles of impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s up to Speaker Pelosi on when they receive the articles of impeachment in the Senate and that he has not been coordinating with her on when they will be delivered.
"You'd have to ask her when she's going to send them," he said.
Kellyanne Conway on impeachment vote: 'It’s an add water and stir day'
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is watching the House impeachment debate but he doesn't see it as a stain on his legacy.
"I think it’s an add water and stir day," she said. "The proceeding is preordained."
Conway said he does see it as a stain on the legacy of the people determined to remove him from office.
"I think the day is solemn and sad, but not quite the way that the Democrats and Speaker Pelosi are describing it," she told reporters. "I think it’s a sad, solemn day because it never should happen. You can’t promise people treason, bribery, extortion, high crimes and misdemeanor, collusion, quid pro quos, and then come up with very spare, very specious articles of impeachment."
Gohmert, Nadler have words as gavel bangs for order
There was a brief, tense moment between House Judiciary member Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., after Nadler called Gohmert out over his floor remarks.
During his statement, Gohmert mentioned the conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, to which Nadler responded, "I'm concerned that any representative of the United States would spout Russian propaganda on House floor."
Gohmert returned to the dais to shout a response and then walked up to the committee chairman, appearing to briefly chastise him, as the gavel banged for order.
Schiff takes over as floor manager
Now that we are in the second half of the floor debate, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff is taking over as the floor debate manager from Nadler.
'On the first day of hearings, Pelosi gave to us...': Pro-Trump carolers sing the '12 Days'
'What happens tomorrow?': Hurd asks what comes after impeachmentDec. 18, 201901:19
It's a duck! It's a witch! It's hyperbole! Lawmakers' colorful impeachment comparisons
Everyone agrees that Trump’s impeachment is historic. It’s the third in American history. But lawmakers on both sides — and Trump himself — have adopted their own colorful ways of describing it.
Since the beginning of the House hearings and debates leading up to the full House vote on Wednesday, clichés, similes, metaphors and allusions, among other ... attempts, have been used to make a case for or against impeachment.
Here’s what Trump's impeachment, the process, the debate and/or the hearings have been compared to:
The crucifixion of Jesus
The bombing of Pearl Harbor
A coup
Judas
A duck
A lynching
The bush-league
Merry impeachment! White House sent Christmas cards to senators on Wednesday
As the House debated articles of impeachment against the president on Wednesday, the White House sent out Christmas cards to Donald Trump's potential jurors in the Senate.
The Christmas cheer was delivered along with some jeer — a copy of the president's searing six-page letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday blasting impeachment proceedings.
"True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND ... wait for it ... a giant 16x12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card)," tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. "What a day."
Murphy's fellow Democratic senator from Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal, said he'd received the packages as well.
"Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year!" he tweeted.
On the House side, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., asked about the expense of sending Trump's letter by mail.
A White House official confirmed that Christmas cards and the letter were being delivered to senators, as well as House members, on Wednesday, but also noted that while they were delivered together, they were in separate packages.
Conway on GOP rep's comparison of Trump's treatment to Jesus': 'I don't like many Jesus comparisons'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters Wednesday that she wasn't a fan of comparing the impeachment investigation to how Jesus was treated after a Republican congressman said earlier that Jesus had received more due process than Trump.
"I don't like many Jesus comparisons," Conway said, adding, "I think it probably, on a day like today, is one of the least important comments made."
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., made the Jesus comparison.
"When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers," Loudermilk said from the House floor. "During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process."